Jake Flint's family grieves sudden death: What to know about the late country musician

Country singer-songwriter Jake Flint died in his sleep on Saturday night, hours after his wedding. The up-and-coming star was 37.

His longtime publicist, Clif Doyal, told The Oklahoman that a cause of death has not yet been determined.

"He was not only a client, he was a dear friend and just a super nice guy," Doyal told the outlet. "As you can see from the outpouring on social media, he was loved by everybody."

"I think a lot of it was just that he was a people person, and he had an amazing sense of humor. He made everybody laugh, and he made everybody feel welcome. He was an ambassador for Oklahoma Red Dirt music."

Flint's family has released the funeral details. Services will be held on Monday, Dec. 5 at 10 a.m. at Cedar Point Church in Oklahoma. The family is also asking for donations to be sent to Red Dirt Relief Fund in lieu of flowers.

"Our hearts are broken over this tragic loss," the family said in a statement to Fox News Digital. "Jacob was a beloved son, brother, uncle, and partner to his wife, Brenda. He valued his family, friendships and living life to the fullest, which was evident in his songwriting. Every person who knew him has a story of his wit, charm, talent, and compassion. We are so grateful for the outpouring of support and the many beautiful tributes that have been shared about the impact Jacob had on many lives. While we grieve what we know could have been, we're grateful that his talent and love live on in his songs."

Here are a few things to know about the late musician.

Childhood

Flint was born in 1985 and raised in Holdenville, Oklahoma. His father was a wildcat oilman and his mother stayed home to raise him and his older sister.

Flint referred to himself as the "outcast country kid in the city," per his website.

Introduction to music

He was first introduced to music when his father was diagnosed with Lou Gehrig’s disease, also known as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). Due to his illness, he was not able to provide physical interaction with his son, which prompted him to ask his friends to teach Flint how to play the guitar.

Flint went to bluegrass festivals, which inspired him to write some of his own music.

Career

Flint released four studio albums in his career, beginning with his 2016 record "I'm Not OK." The debut album was followed up with 2018's "Live and Not OK at Cain’s Ballroom," 2020's "Jake Flint" and his fourth album released in 2021, "Live and Socially Distanced at Mercury Lounge."

He was also named breakout artist of the year at the We Are Tulsa Music Awards in 2019, Entertainment Weekly reported.

The Red Dirt singer-songwriter performed throughout Oklahoma and Texas with his band. He would also perform as a solo acoustic act at various venues in the two states, The Oklahoman reported.

Jake and Brenda Flint

Jake and Brenda Flint held their wedding at a "remote homestead" between Claremore and Owasso, Oklahoma, according to The Oklahoman.

On Tuesday, Flint's widow, Brenda Flint, shared a heartbreaking post on Facebook.

"We should be going through wedding photos but instead I have to pick out clothes to bury my husband in," she wrote. "People aren't meant to feel this much pain. My heart is gone and I just really need him to come back. I can't take much more. I need him here." .

She also shared a video of the two dancing together as they posed for their wedding photos. "I don’t understand," she simply captioned the post.

According to the couple’s social media profiles, Jake proposed to Brenda in January, with the pair tying the knot 11 months later.

The couple did not have any children, but on April Fools' Day, Jake took to Facebook to play a prank on fans, joking that he and Brenda were expecting.

"No little one on the way for us," Jake wrote alongside a fake sonogram picture. "We gotta get bona fide, in good faith, hitched up before we consider that!"

Jake’s death and being remembered

According to The Oklahoman, Jake passed away in his sleep on Saturday night, just hours after he and Brenda exchanged vows.

Since the news of his death, many people have shared their condolences.

Flint's former manager and friend, Brenda Cline, paid tribute to the late singer, noting that she "loved him much like a son."

"With a broken heart and in deep grief I must announce that Jake Flint has tragically passed away," she wrote on Facebook alongside a photo of the two. "I’ve tried several times today to make a post, but you can’t comment on what you can’t process. The photo below is when Jake and I excitedly signed our artist management contract."

"That was the beginning of a wonderful friendship and partnership," she shared. "Jake was even more than that to me, I loved him much like a son. The funniest, most hilarious, hardest working, dedicated artist I have ever worked with in my career. We were just about to embark on some business together after he and Brenda got married – which was yesterday. Yes – yesterday. Jake has a million friends and I’m not sure how everyone will cope with this tragic loss."

Cline continued, "We need prayers – it’s all so surreal. Please please pray for his new wife Brenda, Jake’s precious mother, his sister and the rest of his family and friends. This is going to be incredibly difficult for so many. We love you Jake and in our hearts forever."

Musician Mike Hosty, who performed at the wedding, recalled Flint having "a big heart."

"He was a singer-songwriter, through and through and just a big personality. A big heart, and [he'd] bend over backwards to do anything for you," Hosty shared with The Oklahoman. "When any musician asks you to play at their wedding, it's one of those most important days... and it's always an honor."

"If there's a heaven and they let me in, I know it'll be because you went to bat for me, Jake," Blake Lankford of VIIDR – Seventh Day Rebellion shared with the outlet.

Travis Flint called Jake "a true legend that will never be forgotten" and Buffalo Rogers shared that "the world has a dimmer sparkle without you in it."

Jake is survived by his wife, mother and sister.

