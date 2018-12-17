Jada Pinkett Smith says she was suicidal when she became famous

Jada Pinkett Smith felt suicidal when she first became successful in Hollywood.

"I had gotten to LA and gotten a certain amount of success and realized that that wasn't the answer," the actress revealed on her "Red Table Talk" series (per The Independent). "It wasn't what was going to make everything okay ... [and it] actually made things worse," she said. "I was extremely suicidal, I had a complete emotional collapse."

"It's like when you just don't have control over emotions, your thoughts, you feel completely and utterly out of control. I don't even think at that particular time I understood what I was going through," she explained.

Pinkett Smith's sharing of her experiences comes after she recently comforted comedian Pete Davidson, who posted what many interpreted as a suicidal cry for help on Instagram on Saturday.

The "Gotham" star previously spoke about the importance of mental health following the suicide deaths of Anthony Bourdain and Kate Spade.

"One thing I’ve learned in my life over the years is that mental health is something we should practice daily, not just when issues arise. We should take care of our mind and spirit in the same way we do our body. With the suicides of Kate and Anthony it brought up feelings of when I was in such despair and had considered the same demise…often. In the years I spent towards my healing, many moons ago, I realized the mind and heart can be extremely delicate without the foundation of a formidable spirit," she wrote on Instagram in June.

She added, "What I eat, what I watch on TV, what music I listen to, how I care for my body, my spiritual practice, what people I surround myself with, the amount of stress I allow and so on… either contribute to or deteriorate my mental health. Mental health is a daily practice for me. It's a practice of deep self-love."