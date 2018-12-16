Pete Davidson makes brief 'SNL' appearance hours after cryptic Instagram post

Pete Davidson made a brief appearance on “Saturday Night Live” hours after his alarming post on Instagram, in which he wrote, "I really don't want to be on this earth anymore."

The "SNL" cast member didn’t appear in any live sketches, but instead introduced the night’s musical guests, according to People magazine.

“Once again, Mark Ronson and Miley Cyrus," Davidson said.

The 25-year-old comedian appeared in a pre-taped sketch about finding a new host for the Academy Awards after comedian Kevin Hart stepped down from the hosting the gig after some of his past social media messages drew backlash. Davidson and other cast members played celebrities auditioning to replace Hart.

Davidson parodied “Mr. Robot’s” Rami Malek, saying he would bring “maybe something fun and super high energy” to the show.

The New York Police Department checked in on Davidson on Saturday after he posted a message on Instagram about mental health.

“I really don’t want to be on this earth anymore,” he wrote in a post now deleted.

“I’m doing my best to stay here for you but I actually don’t know how much longer i can last. all I’ve ever tried to do was help people. just remember I told you so.”

Davidson has been open about his mental health struggles. He has been the subject of headlines in recent months for his short-lived romance with pop singer Ariana Grande and a controversy over a joke he made on a previous episode of "SNL" about Dan Crenshaw, an injured Navy veteran from Texas who has since been elected to Congress.

Other "SNL" sketches in Saturday's show included a parody of “It’s A Wonderful Life” where Alec Baldwin, playing President Trump, gets a glimpse of a world where he was never elected president.