Jacob Elordi channels Elvis Presley, alongside 'Priscilla' star Cailee Spaeny in first-look movie set photos

Jacob Elordi channeled his inner Elvis Presley in first look photos for the upcoming Sofia Copolla film "Priscilla," alongside Cailee Spaeny, who is slated to play Priscilla Presley.

The two were spotted filming on set in Toronto. The "Euphoria" star donned a tailored navy suit with dark hair slicked back and the "The Craft: Legacy" actress wore a pink dress while sporting Priscilla’s iconic beehive hairdo.

The new film will be based on Priscilla’s 1985 memoir "Elvis & Me," which recounts her personal life with Elvis.

JACOB ELORDI CAST AS THE NEXT ELVIS PRESLEY IN NEW SOFIA COPPOLA MOVIE 'PRISCILLA'

Meanwhile, model Kaia Gerber seems to have several ties with "The King of Rock n’ Roll."

Gerber can check off her list that she has now dated two actors who have portrayed Elvis – her current boyfriend, Austin Butler, and ex, Elordi.

Butler played the music legend in Baz Luhrmann’s version of "Elvis," as Elordi is also cast as "The King" in the upcoming A24 movie.

However, this is not Elordi’s first time dressing up as the music legend.

When Gerber and Elordi dated in 2020, the pair dressed up as Priscilla and Elvis Presley.

The two transformed into the famous couple with the help of celebrity make-up artist Sam Visser.

After a year of dating, the duo decided to go their separate ways and split.

Following the breakup, Gerber cozied up to Butler next, as the pair reportedly linked in December 2021 and stepped out publicly together on the 2022 Met Gala red carpet.

In addition to her recurring love interests in actors who embodied "The King of Rock ‘n Roll," Gerber, daughter of supermodel Cindy Crawford, coincidentally also has an older brother named Presley.