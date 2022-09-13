Jacob Elordi cast as the next Elvis Presley in new Sofia Coppola movie 'Priscilla'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Actor Jacob Elordi has been cast as Elvis Presley in the upcoming Sofia Coppola film "Priscilla," and is slated to star alongside Cailee Spaeny, who will play Priscilla Presley.

Based on Priscilla's 1985 memoir "Elvis & Me," the film will recount her personal life with Elvis. The book went on to become both an international success and "New York Times" bestseller.

The acclaimed director will once again partner up with longtime collaborators, including director of photography Philippe Le Sourd, costume designer Stacey Battat, editor Sarah Flack and production designer Tamara Deverell. The film, which will be distributed by A24 in the United States, marks the third collaboration between Coppola and A24.

Her previous films with A24, "The Bling Ring" and "On the Rocks," were released to both critical and commercial success.

"Priscilla," which will be shot in Toronto, follows the Baz Luhrmann Elvis biopic, "Elvis," released in summer 2022. Priscilla herself gave her seal of approval of the film, which starred Austin Butler as the King.

Although she was flooded with memories while watching the film, Priscilla praised Luhrmann's theatrical take on The King's life. "I was a little concerned at first when I heard that [Baz] was doing the movie," she told "Today." "And at the end I went, ‘Wow. This is Elvis, truly.’"

Priscilla and Elvis were married from 1967 to 1973. After Elvis died in 1977 at Graceland, Priscilla helped establish Elvis Presley Enterprises, which launched Graceland into a top international tourist destination.