Jacob Elordi cast as the next Elvis Presley in new Sofia Coppola movie 'Priscilla'

The new film is based on the memoir 'Elvis and Me' by Priscilla Presley

By Will Mendelson | Fox News
Elvis Presley's legacy lives on 45 years later Video

Elvis Presley's legacy lives on 45 years later

'One Nation' host Brian Kilmeade takes a behind-the-scenes look at what made Elvis the 'King of Rock and Roll.'

Actor Jacob Elordi has been cast as Elvis Presley in the upcoming Sofia Coppola film "Priscilla," and is slated to star alongside Cailee Spaeny, who will play Priscilla Presley.

"Priscilla" will be based on Priscilla Presley's 1985 memoir, "Elvis &amp; Me."

"Priscilla" will be based on Priscilla Presley's 1985 memoir, "Elvis &amp; Me." (Getty Images)

Based on Priscilla's 1985 memoir "Elvis & Me," the film will recount her personal life with Elvis. The book went on to become both an international success and "New York Times" bestseller.

Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley were married from 1967 to 1973.

Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley were married from 1967 to 1973. (Getty Images)

The acclaimed director will once again partner up with longtime collaborators, including director of photography Philippe Le Sourd, costume designer Stacey Battat, editor Sarah Flack and production designer Tamara Deverell. The film, which will be distributed by A24 in the United States, marks the third collaboration between Coppola and A24.

Her previous films with A24, "The Bling Ring" and "On the Rocks," were released to both critical and commercial success.

"Priscilla," which will be shot in Toronto, follows the Baz Luhrmann Elvis biopic, "Elvis," released in summer 2022. Priscilla herself gave her seal of approval of the film, which starred Austin Butler as the King.

Although she was flooded with memories while watching the film, Priscilla praised Luhrmann's theatrical take on The King's life. "I was a little concerned at first when I heard that [Baz] was doing the movie," she told "Today." "And at the end I went, ‘Wow. This is Elvis, truly.’"

Elvis and Priscilla Presley met while Elvis was in the Army.

Elvis and Priscilla Presley met while Elvis was in the Army. (Getty)

Priscilla and Elvis were married from 1967 to 1973. After Elvis died in 1977 at Graceland, Priscilla helped establish Elvis Presley Enterprises, which launched Graceland into a top international tourist destination. 

