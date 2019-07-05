Jacki Weaver backtracks on telling Anjelica Huston to 'go f--- herself'

Jacki Weaver is taking back comments she made where she told fellow actress Anjelica Huston to "go f--k herself."

Weaver made the biting remarks after Huston said in an interview that she wouldn't want to be in a movie about something "humiliating like 'band of cheerleaders gets back together for one last hurrah.'" seemingly in reference to Weaver’s film "Poms."

Back in May, Weaver responded to Huston saying, "Well, she can go f - - k herself" and then added, "I would say she must be going through menopause, but she must have had that ages ago."

But now Weaver is backtracking on her comments, telling the morning show "AM to DM" in a resurfaced interview that she admires Huston and doesn't "think she's a s---head."

"Sometimes my filter drops, and my filter dropped that day. I just got a bit cross — ‘cross’ being the operative word. I got incensed. I saw red. I lose my temper once a year, and that was it," Weaver shared.

She added, "I do admire Anjelica Huston. I don’t think she’s a s - - thead. I think she’s a wonderful actress and a really nice woman."

Huston also apologized shortly after her alleged "Poms" diss saying, "I hope I didn’t hurt anyone’s feelings. And if I did, I hope they come back at me."