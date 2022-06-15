'Jackass' alum Bam Margera reported missing after leaving rehab

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Police are reportedly on the lookout for "Jackass" alum Bam Margera after he fled a rehab facility in Florida.

TMZ reported that Margera was not allowed to leave the treatment center, leading to a filed missing persons report Monday. The manager at the center shared with the outlet that Margera, 42, was "unhappy" with the rehab facility and its services.

The police report claims Margera told the manager that since he wasn’t happy at the treatment center, he would be checking himself out of the facility and into a different rehab center in the area.

He reportedly then left the premises in a black sedan.

The manager shared with TMZ that Margera was at the rehab center under a court order, and the staff feared he had left without permission.

Delray Beach Police officers reportedly searched for Margera Monday but were not able to locate him. The manager did note that the staff did not believe the actor was a danger to himself or others.

Margera was injured in a skateboarding accident last month that left him with a broken wrist and elbow and blamed the rehab facility for not scheduling his physical therapy appointments.

This is not the first time Margera has been in rehab. In 2021, he was forced into rehab after allegedly attacking a woman in his hotel room while he was under the influence of cocaine.

In 2018, Margera was arrested for a DUI and headed to rehab. He appeared on "Dr. Phil" in 2019 and checked back into rehab soon after.

Reps for Margera did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.