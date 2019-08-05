Bam Margera to referee Bagel Boss boxing match amid bizarre calls for Dr. Phil to help him and his family

Bam Margera has been tapped to referee the celebrity boxing match featuring the infamous viral Bagel Boss following a slew of public posts on Instagram that alarmed friends and some fans.

The “Viva La Bam” star is making a move back into the public eye after a series of rough months that saw him take another trip to rehab. He’s agreed to act as the ref for Chris Morgan’s fight against another viral sensation that has yet to be determined. According to TMZ, the bout is scheduled to take place at the Showboat Hotel in Atlantic City on Sept. 7.

The outlet notes that Margera likely inked the deal before having a social media meltdown over the weekend. The star posted derogatory things about his wife, Nicole Boyd; with whom he shares a 1-year-old son, and his mother, April Margera. He was apparently booted off a Southwest Airlines flight for being intoxicated and has been publicly calling out Dr. Phil to help him, saying in a video message to the star that his family is in “shambles” and that he’s reached his lowest point to date.

The star has since posted a series of videos in which he and fans ask the 68-year-old TV personality to help him. Margera has publicly struggled with alcoholism for several years, most recently resulting in a third stint in rehab this past January. In the video to Dr. Phil, Margera notes 4 rehab visits and says he is worried his wife will use their 1-year-old as “bait” against him in a separation.

“Nicki I can’t stand. No, I can’t stand her. I’ll tell you why,” he said in the video. “Let’s start with Pheonix Wolf. I have an 18-month son and he’s the best, and I love him to death and Nicki knows that. And if we separate I know she’s gonna use him as bait and I ain’t playing that f---ing game so you can have him.”

According to TMZ, Dr. Phil accepted Bam's plea to meet with him.

The outlandish behavior prompted a reaction from none other than Bam’s former MTV co-star Steve-O, who has been sober for a decade. Steve-O took to the comments of some of Margera’s posts to implore him to get help.

"There is zero mystery regarding what the solution to alcoholism and drug addiction is-- it's the simple things us sober people do. I know you think sobriety is ‘boring’, but I can assure you my life is not boring, and what you're are up to is not ‘fun’ (especially for those of us who actually care about you)," he wrote according to The Blast (via Yahoo Entertainment).

In another post, he continued: “I’m sorry if it’s frustrating for you that we care enough to keep trying to get through to you, Bam. It couldn’t be more clear that all of this isn’t OK, and I hope you’ll join me and Novak in recovery before your son loses his dad. And, by the way, none of this looks cool (which is a good thing, because it’s humiliating myself that motivated me to commit myself to a program of recovery). It’s time to give up the fight, and join the winning team. I love you, brother..."