©2021 FOX News Network, LLC.

Jack Harlow demands police officer who put hands on woman's neck outside his concert be fired

The incident is undergoing an internal review by the Cobb County Police Department

By Lauryn Overhultz | Fox News
Rapper Jack Harlow demanded a police officer, who put his hands around a woman's neck outside his concert venue near Atlanta, to be fired.

Harlow, 23, shared a 13-second video of the Cobb County police officer and the woman's interaction on social media. 

In the video, the woman can be seen yelling in the officer's face outside of the Coca-Cola Roxy before he put his left hand on her neck and pushed her away. 

Jack Harlow demanded a Cobb County police officer be fired after video footage circulated of an officer putting his hands around a woman's neck outside the singer's concert.

Jack Harlow demanded a Cobb County police officer be fired after video footage circulated of an officer putting his hands around a woman's neck outside the singer's concert. (Timothy Norris/WireImage)

"This video came to my attention a few hours ago," Harlow captioned the video on Instagram. 

"When I watched it I was disgusted by that cop and all I wanted to do was make something good happen for this girl immediately…I told the world to help me identify her so I could find a way to give her a hug and give her as many tickets to as many shows as she wants. But that’s not enough and its not a solution to a systemic issue that people who don’t look like me have to face."

He went on to call for the police officer in the video to be fired.

"The next step is identifying this police officer and getting him unemployed as fast as we can," he added. "Assaulting a young woman and putting his hands on her neck is sickening."

The Cobb County Police Department confirmed to Fox News Digital that an internal review is being done regarding the incident.

The Cobb County Police Department confirmed to Fox News Digital that an internal review is being done regarding the incident. (Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images)

The Cobb County Police Department confirmed to Fox News Digital on Thursday that the incident is being reviewed internally.

"The Cobb County Police Department takes any and all allegations of officer misconduct very seriously," a spokesperson for the police department said. "We are aware of the video snippet posted to Instagram involving our officer and a young woman outside the Coca-Cola Roxy. The incident is going through an internal review to get a full understanding of the entire incident before any potential action is taken."

Harlow apologized to all Black women for the officer's actions in his statement.

Harlow apologized to all Black women for the officer's actions in his statement. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Variety)

Harlow ended his statement by apologizing to all Black women for the officer's actions. 

"I look out in the crowd every night and see black women in my front row…screaming my lyrics, traveling to see me, supporting me, riding for me," he wrote. "I want this woman, and every black woman that supports me to know - I am so sorry. I want you to be protected and I want this guy to lose his job so f--king fast. I love you. Let’s find this officer."

