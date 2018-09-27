J.K. Rowling responds to 'Fantastic Beasts' sequel casting controversy

Author J.K. Rowling responded to the casting controversy surrounding the upcoming film “Fantasic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald” on Wednesday.

The newly released trailer for the upcoming film revealed Claudia Kim, a South Korean actress, will be portraying Nagini, a snake who serves as a slave to the villain Voldemort.

Rowling, the world-renowned author of the “Harry Potter” series, defended her decision to cast Kim as the snake. Rowling responded to a tweet from a social media user who said it was “garbage” to cast a Korean woman as a Nagini. Rowling wrote the movie’s screenplay and serves as a producer for the film.

“Listen Joanne, we get it, you didn’t include enough representation when you wrote the books. But suddenly making Nagini into a Korean woman is garbage. Representation as an afterthought for more woke points is not good representation,” a social media user tweeted to Rowling.

Rowling replied, “The Naga are snake-like mythical creatures of Indonesian mythology, hence the name ‘Nagini.’ They are sometimes depicted as winged, sometimes as half-human, half-snake. Indonesia comprises a few hundred ethnic groups, including Javanese, Chinese and Betawi. Have a lovely day.”

The author also said the part was a “maledictus” or “a human transformed into an animal by a communicable blood curse,” Time reported.

“Maledictuses are always women, whereas werewolves can be either sex. The Maledictus carries a blood curse from birth, which is passed down from mother to daughter,” Rowling explained in a tweet.

This is not the first time the film has been criticized for its casting.

“Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald” received backlash over casting Johnny Depp in the film despite the domestic violence allegations made against him by his former wife Amber Heard.