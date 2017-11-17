'Fantastic Beasts 2' photo sparks outrage about Johnny Depp's role in the film

The first photo from the sequel to “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” was released on Thursday, but many were unhappy to see Johnny Depp in the cast snapshot.

Fans of the film franchise took to social media to express outrage over Depp's role in the film despite the domestic violence allegations made against him by his former wife Amber Heard.



The next film, titled “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald,” features Depp as the titled character, Gellert Grindelwald, the series’ villain.

J.K. Rowling created the franchise that takes place in the Wizarding World fans know from the "Harry Potter" series -- set in America, years before Potter and his pals are born.

Some have called for a different actor to replace Depp, such as “Game of Thrones” actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau or actress Tilda Swinton.

It's not the first time the suggestion has been made. Fans expressed similar concerns when Heard filed a domestic violence lawsuit against the “Murder on the Orient Express” actor in Aug. 2016 and turned up in court with visible bruises.



Depp denied the allegations of abuse.

Later that year, the two finalized their divorce after being married only 15 months.

The couple met on the set of the 2011 film “The Rum Diaries.”

The film is slated to be released next November.