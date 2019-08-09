Ireland Baldwin posts corn-y bikini pic, fans await her famous family's comments

Ireland Baldwin shared a funny photo of herself while bikini-clad and eating corn on the beach following recent family drama surrounding her risque account.

The model is rarely shy about sharing semi-nude photos of herself. She has been sharing countless images of her adventures throughout the summertime, most recently a makeup-free selfie in a black, low-cut bikini while munching down heavily on an ear of corn.

“Just Minnesota corn queens,” she wrote in the caption on Instagram. The post comes with a picture of her friend, Sailor Brinkley-Cook (daughter of Christie Brinkley), shucking an ear for herself.

Earlier in the day, the daughter of Alec Baldwin shared a photo of herself in what appears to be some kind of garden setting showing off her backside in the same swimwear.

Risque photos have been a point of contention for the Baldwin family as of late after her father and uncle, Billy Baldwin, left comments on a different nearly-nude photo of her from July.

At the time, the model took to the photo-sharing platform with a nearly-nude photo of herself standing on a balcony.

“I’m sorry. What?” Alec wrote.

“Tough one for Uncle Billy to ‘like.’ #awkward,” Billy Baldwin also noted.

However, the star noted that she’s had conversations with her family about her Instagram presence, in short telling them to “get over it.”

“I like being naked,” she explained to Us Weekly at the time. “The slut-shaming and all the s--t that I get all the time from posting a photo, I don’t even look at comments anymore. People are wasting their time, honestly. … I’m going to continue to be naked and it’s fun and everyone should be. Honestly!”

“The photos I get yelled at by my dad are the ones where I am drunk-eating at night at 2 a.m. at IHOP," she continued. "I posted this video, like, drinking maple syrup, and he was like, ‘You have to take that down! No one’s going to take you seriously.’

"And I’m like, ‘Get over it, old man,'" Ireland told the "Saturday Night Live" star, 61.