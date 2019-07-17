Ireland Baldwin credits Cheesecake Factory with gaining weight in a place she appreciates

Ireland Baldwin posted a selfie to Instagram Sunday in which she credited Cheesecake Factory restaurants with helping her gain weight in a part of her body she finds favorable.

The model posed in a selfie with pouty lips, gold hoop earrings and a blank expression. In the snap, she is wearing a black lace top of some kind and sporting a hearty amount of cleavage to highlight her newest “life hack.”

IRELAND BALDWIN STRIPS DOWN TO LINGERIE: 'THIS IS WHO I AM'

“Been eating a lot of brown bread at cheesecake factory and it’s going to my boobs,” she wrote. “#lifehack.”

The 23-year-old's career in front of the camera is taking off. She's the face of Guess brand and in 2018 she signed with Muse Models after starting out with IMG.

Baldwin has also been featured on the covers of Elle Bulgaria, L'Officiel Ukraine and Marie Claire México. And you can find her inside the pages of W, Vogue Italia and Vogue Taiwan.

IRELAND BALDWIN SAYS OFFICER ACCUSED HER OF LOOTING, SAYS MOM KIM BASINGER LOST HER HOME IN DEVASTATING FIRE

In an interview with Mic, the stunner said she's trying to build an identity for herself separate from her famous parents Kim Basinger and Alec Baldwin.

"It's also a curse because people have an expectation of me and who I'm supposed to be," she said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I must look like my mom. Constantly I'm a prisoner of expectation and I think that's harmful to someone for their overall image," she added. "You're trying so hard to be yourself, but every day I'm reminded, well, I don't look like my parents, I'm not my parents."

Fox News’ Jessica Napoli contributed to this report.