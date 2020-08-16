Ireland Baldwin celebrates on Instagram being 6 years free of eating disorders

Ireland Baldwin celebrated the six-year anniversary being free from her eating disorders with her followers on Instagram.

The daughter of Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger took to Instagram on Saturday to inform her fans that she was reminded that Aug. 15 marks six years since she got her eating disorders under control with some professional help.

“Got a call from my old program yesterday... 6 years,” the model captioned the video.

In the video, she adds: “Wanted to announce that today is the 15th of August, and today marks six years that I have been free of anorexia and bulimia and all of my other food compulsion and eating disorders that I have struggled through for many years."

She concludes the message by telling those of her followers who may be struggling with something similar that they can “do it too” before blowing a kiss to the camera and giving a thumbs up.

Ireland first opened up about her anorexia issues in 2018 when she shared a throwback photo of herself on her Instagram Story in which she posed in a bikini writing “Anorexia throwback” with “Nope” over her body.

"I battled with many eating disorders and body issues as a younger girl and it took me a long time to find self love and acceptance! Trust me, all of that pain and destruction I inflicted on myself wasn’t worth it. Turning down so. Many. Sides. Of. Fries. Wasn’t worth it!!" she wrote at the time (via People).

She added: “I would eat a meal or more like a bite and have to run to the nearest bathroom or find digestive pills or run until I couldn’t feel my legs right before bed."

“I used to read people’s comments when I first started modeling and anytime anyone told me I was too tall or too fat to have done a job, I would run on a treadmill for the entire duration of at least three episodes of ‘Friday Night Lights’ that I had on box set,” she continued.

Fortunately, it seems she got herself and her eating habits under control and is hoping to spread awareness to her followers.