Ireland Baldwin dyes her hair pink during quarantine: 'Just did a bad thing'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Ireland Baldwin has made a drastic change to her appearance while at home in quarantine.

Alec Baldwin's 24-year-old daughter took to her Instagram on Thursday night to reveal her latest activity while stuck at home amid the coronavirus pandemic — and it appears she may already be regretting it.

"Just did a bad thing," Ireland posted to her Instagram Story along with a photo of her giving a thumbs up while wearing a black glove.

IRELAND BALDWIN CELEBRATES ST. PATRICK'S DAY AMID CORONAVIRUS SELF-QUARANTINE

The snap shows her bathroom sink and a bottle of pink hair dye. Two hours later, Baldwin revealed her new pink locks in a couple of photos where she appears less than thrilled with the outcome.

CORONAVIRUS: WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Earlier in the day, Baldwin shared a selfie from inside her home holding Cup Noodles.

"staying inside, protecting myself and my community but giving myself some cancer!" she said of her meal of choice.

The model also got candid earlier in the week about her skincare regimen and drew attention to having rosacea.

"so this is my skin right now!" she captioned a makeup-free selfie. "clearer and healthier than it's been in a long time. red because of rosacea + being out in the sun too long yesterday.but my skin feels GOOD."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She continued: "i have a routine that differs from a lot of the routines you've tuned into. i have some unique tips and tricks that have healed my skin and protected it since i was 13! i got super into skincare when i was 13 and haven't looked back since."

The actor's daughter also shot an Instagram Live video about her skincare prep and urged her fans to follow along.