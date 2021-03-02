Ioan Gruffudd files for divorce from wife Alice Evans after 13 years of marriage: report

Ioan Gruffudd has filed for divorce from his wife Alice Evans after 13 years of marriage.

According to court docs obtained by Page Six, the actor, 47, filed papers on Monday in the Los Angeles Superior Court.

It's not clear if Evans, 49, is seeking child or spousal support at this time.

In January, a rep for the couple confirmed to Fox News that the family was going through a "difficult time."

At the time, Evans announced their split in a since-deleted tweet that the "Fantastic Four" star was "leaving his family."

"Sad news. My believed husband/soulmate of 20 years, Ioan Gruffudd, has announced he is to leave his family, starting next week," she wrote in the since-deleted tweet according to Page Six.

"Me and our young daughters girls are very confused and sad," revealed Evans, as quoted by the outlet. "We haven’t been given a reason except that he ‘no longer loves me.'"

In February, "The Originals" actress told fans in an emotional post on Instagram that she's "still fighting" against the split because "I love our kids, and I still love him."

"Nothing to say excerpt THANK YOU for all the loving and encouraging messages," she penned. "I never thought this would happen to us. I am still fighting against it, because I love our kids, and I still love him, but something has happened inside his head and whatever it is, I don’t see him coming back to us."

Evans continued, "The pain is excruciating but I am stronger than an ox, and though I weep all day when my kids aren’t looking, at night I add up figures and plan futures for us and you know what? I will do those two angels right if it’s all I ever do.! ❤️💕And Emma, of course, if she PROMISES to stop jumping everybody! Your Alice xxxxx."

Evans and Gruffudd married in 2007 and share two daughters, Ella, 11, and Elsie, 7.

Reps for Evans and Gruffudd did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.