Ioan Gruffudd's wife Alice Evans reveals she's in 'excruciating pain' as couple splits

Alice Evans got candid with her followers on social media about the "excruciating pain" she's in amid her split with husband Ioan Gruffudd.

She told fans in an emotional post on Instagram that she's "still fighting" against the split because "I love our kids, and I still love him."

"Nothing to say excerpt THANK YOU for all the loving and encouraging messages," she penned. "I never thought this would happen to us. I am still fighting against it, because I love our kids, and I still love him, but something has happened inside his head and whatever it is, I don’t see him coming back to us."

Evans continued, "The pain is excruciating but I am stronger than an ox, and though I weep all day when my kids aren’t looking, at night I add up figures and plan futures for us and you know what? I will do those two angels right if it’s all I ever do.! ❤️💕And Emma, of course, if she PROMISES to stop jumping everybody! Your Alice xxxxx."

IOAN GRUFFUDD’S WIFE ANNOUNCES ACTOR IS 'LEAVING HIS FAMILY' ON TWITTER

In January, Evans announced in a since-deleted tweet that Gruffudd was "leaving his family."

"Sad news. My believed husband/soulmate of 20 years, Ioan Gruffudd, has announced he is to leave his family, starting next week," she wrote in the since-deleted tweet according to Page Six.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"Me and our young daughters girls are very confused and sad," revealed Evans, as quoted by the outlet. "We haven’t been given a reason except that he ‘no longer loves me.'"

A rep for the couple confirmed the news in a statement to Fox News, "As you can imagine, this is an incredibly difficult time for our family and we remain committed to our children. Thank you for respecting our privacy."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Evans and Gruffudd married in 2007 and share two daughters, Ella, 11, and Elsie, 7.