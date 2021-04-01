Travel influencer Lee MacMillan dead at 28

Lee MacMillan, an influencer known for documenting her travels around the world in a van, has died by suicide.

According to local ABC and FOX news affiliate KEYT, Lee was 28 years old and was found dead on Friday, March 26 in Santa Barbara, California.

Lee, a Canadian citizen, was hit and killed by an Amtrak train after being reported missing. She reportedly left her home without her car, wallet, keys, ID, and phone.

KEYT reported that authorities said at the time she might have been suicidal.

"After living an extraordinary life, and fighting a brave battle with depression, our hearts are shattered to share that Lee took her life on Friday," a post on her Instagram page said on March 29. "She was the brightest light, a magnetic force of nature and was loved by so so many."

Lee and her Australian partner Max Bidstrup used to post about their travels with their dog, Occy, on Instagram and YouTube. In January 2020, the couple announced their breakup and Bidstrup moved back to Australia with Occy.

In November 2020, Lee posted about her new boyfriend, Jordan Chiu, and then got a new van in January 2021 to pursue more travels.

"You were a dream beyond my wildest dreams," Chiu penned on Instagram on March 30. "You filled my heart up full to bursting and stretched it further than what I ever imagined was possible. You were my person, my partner, my best friend. Every day with you was an adventure and I hope wherever you are you've found peace and snuggles. Rest easy puppy. I love you more than you will ever know."

Bidstrup also wrote a moving tribute for his ex on social media. "It was always you [red heart emoji]," he wrote. "You were the best thing to ever happen to me. You were the best person I have ever met. I fell in love with you the day we met yet you were still the stronger one that said 'I love you' first. I never stopped loving you Mountie, I hope you know that [red heart emoji]. I will always cherish my time with you in this world and hope beyond hope to see you in the next. Save some mini eggs for me."

If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).