‘Indiana Jones’ star Harrison Ford pushed back on iconic costume: ‘What am I going to do with a f---ing whip?’

Harrison Ford admitted he wasn’t initially keen on the idea of his iconic Indiana Jones costume.

Ford, 80, said when the ensemble was first presented to him, he had several questions before putting on the fedora and other accessories.

"Why am I carrying a whip? What am I going to do with a f---ing whip? Are you going to whip people?" he recalled thinking during a new interview with GQ.

HOW THE NEW 'INDIANA JONES' FILM FEATURES A SUPER YOUNG HARRISON FORD

"Why am I wearing a leather jacket in the jungle? Isn’t it hot here?"

Of course, for the famous fedora, Ford noted that it was an "evocation of time" and a "reflection of movies past."

In a scene shown from 1981's "The Making of Raiders of the Lost Ark," Ford is seen stapling his hat to his head.

"You do what you need to do," Ford added after he pointed to the scars he received from the scene.

While fans have fallen in love with Ford’s popular character over the past 40 years, he reflected on his legacy as he prepared to hang up his iconic hat and say goodbye to the role after the final film, "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny."

"I wanted to see him after the passage of the 15 years that actually exists between the last film that we did and this one," Ford continued.

"I’ve changed. I’m not the young buck I once was – I’m an older man. I would like the audience to appreciate that in the context of his life and to see what effect time has on the character."

Ford continued to detail the biggest moments in the Indiana Jones legacy, from working with Steven Spielberg through the years to the locations and whether he had a fear of snakes.

"I have actually no fear of snakes. That’s acting," Ford confessed.

An interview clip of Spielberg during "The Making of the Temple of Doom" revealed that Ford injured his back while performing a stunt.

‘INDIANA JONES’ STAR HARRISON FORD ‘VERY MOVED’ BY CANNES AWARD, SAW LIFE FLASH BEFORE HIS EYES

"It’s a dangerous work environment," Ford reacted.

The 80-year-old actor has portrayed Indiana Jones five times throughout the popular franchise.

Meanwhile, during an emotional interview last month, Ford shared his gratitude for his fans as his chapter with "Indiana Jones" comes to a final close.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"I think the thing that I most admire about them is the depth and subtlety of the emotion, and the importance of emotion in these films," Ford said during a BBC Radio 1 interview.

"As this last one concerns age and frailty and changing nature of life, it was especially compelling to me because I am of that age and I wanted it to feel real for the audience. I wanted them to see the complexity of that experience with someone they’ve spent 40 years with."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"And I must say to you, thank you sincerely," Ford tearfully added. "It means the world to me.