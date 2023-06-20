Expand / Collapse search
‘Indiana Jones’ star Harrison Ford tears up, thanks fans 'sincerely' for 40 great years

Harrison Ford, 80, has starred in the 'Indiana Jones' franchise for more than 40 years

By Stephanie Giang-Paunon | Fox News
Harrison Ford responds to compliment from reporter: ‘Blessed with this body’ Video

Harrison Ford responds to compliment from reporter: ‘Blessed with this body’

Harrison Ford and the cast of "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" took questions at a press conference in Cannes, France, where one reporter called Ford "still very hot" and he jokingly answered her compliment.

Harrison Ford is hanging up his iconic "Indiana Jones" hat, and he's pretty emotional about it.

As the 80-year-old actor prepares to say goodbye to the role after the final film, "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny," he explained why his character, Indy, and the franchise are adored by fans worldwide.

"I think the thing that I most admire about them is the depth and subtlety of the emotion, and the importance of emotion in these films," Ford said during a BBC Radio 1 interview.

Harrison Ford tearing up

Harrison Ford was fighting back tears while reflecting on his roles in "Indiana Jones" franchise. (BBC Radio 1)

"As this last one concerns age and frailty and changing nature of life, it was especially compelling to me because I am of that age and I wanted it to feel real for the audience. I wanted them to see the complexity of that experience with someone they’ve spent 40 years with."

harrison ford 1923

Harrison Ford says he wants the fifth installment of "Indiana Jones" to "feel real for the audience." (ROBYN BECK/AFP)

Ford has portrayed Indiana Jones five times throughout the popular franchise. 

During the emotional interview, Ford shared his gratitude for his fans as his chapter with "Indiana Jones" comes to a final close. 

Harrison Ford in a scene from the film 'Indiana Jones And The Temple Of Doom' in 1984.

Harrison Ford in a scene from the film "Indiana Jones And The Temple Of Doom," 1984.  (Paramount/Getty Images)

"And I must say to you thank you sincerely," Ford tearfully added. "It means the world to me."

Ford also got choked up during the 2023 Cannes Film Festival last month.

He attended the premiere of "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" with his wife Calista Flockhart.

Calista Flockhart and Harrison Ford attend the "Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny" red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals. (Marc Piasecki/FilmMagic)

Variety reported that once the film concluded, there was a standing ovation that lasted more than five minutes in the Palais des Festivals.

The "1923" star was also awarded with a surprise Palme d’Or by Cannes Festival Director Thierry Frémaux. The award was founded in 1955 and is the highest prize given at the festival.

"I’m very moved by this," Ford said, according to Variety. "They say when you’re about to die, you see your life flash before your eyes, and I just saw my life flash before my eyes. A great part of my life, but not all of my life. My life has been enabled by my lovely wife, who has supported my passion and my dreams, and I’m grateful."

Indiana Jones

"Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" starring Harrison Ford will be in theaters June 30th. (LucasFilm)

Ford, who turns 81 next month, has shown little signs of slowing down. 

He is slated to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe and will take over the role of Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross in "Captain America: New World Order."

Ford additionally stars in two hit shows, "1923," — the "Yellowstone" prequel — with his co-star Helen Mirren and "Shrinking," with Jason Segel. Both series have been renewed for a second season.

"Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" is in theaters June 30.

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

