'Independence Day' director Roland Emmerich wishes he quit the sequel

Director Roland Emmerich admits that making his critically panned sequel “Independence Day: Resurgence” was a mistake, according to a new interview.

Currently doing press for his World War II film “Midway,” Emmerich revealed that he “should have stopped” his production of the 2016 sequel to the 1996 classic “Independence Day” when star Will Smith dropped out to film “Suicide Squad.”

Of course, that film was plagued by troubled production and also got a poor reception.

“I just wanted to make a movie exactly like the first,” Emmerich explained to Yahoo Movies UK in a piece published Friday.

But then Smith dropped out “in the middle of production” and Emmerich had to scramble to rejigger his now-shattered vision, which was described by the NY Post as a “snoozefest.”

“I should have stopped making the movie because we had a much better script. After I had to, really fast, cobble another script together. And I should have just said ‘no,’ because all of a sudden I was making something I criticized myself, a sequel.”

The 2016 film did successfully reunite the original film’s stars, with Jeff Goldblum and Bill Pullman resuming their roles, but struggled with filling the gap left by Smith: Liam Hemsworth stepped in to star, and the film pulled in a dispiriting $389 million worldwide, on a reported $165 million budget.

“Midway” opens Nov. 8.

This article originally appeared in Page Six