First 'Fox Nation Summit' has fans flocking to Arizona venue

A large crowd of Fox News and Fox Nation fans lined up around the block, waiting to be a part of the first-ever "Fox Nation Summit" that took place Tuesday at the W Scottsdale hotel in Scottsdale, Ariz.

And while the heat hovered in the 90s, attendees didn't mind sweating it out a little -- as long as it meant they would get a chance to meet some of their favorite personalities.

"It's Fox that got me here [at the Summit], I'm loyal. If I'm not watching I'm listening," Gerri from Scottsdale told Fox News.

"Since it's the inaugural, the first one, I made it a point to be here," Patricia from Bullhead City, Ariz., told Fox News.

Patricia, who isn't a fan of large crowds, took a four-hour drive from where she resides to experience the event firsthand.

"Reality Check" host David Webb told Fox News he spoke with a couple who drove to the event from Montana.

"One guy and his wife drove from Missoula, Montana. Twelve hundred miles, I just took a picture with them. He says 'I drove from Missoula.' What?" Webb said.

Webb added: "There's a lot of good people here and these are the people that we really depend on and man they watch us."

Fans weren't the only ones excited to be a part of the event. Fox News' chief national correspondent Ed Henry decided to start early by greeting fans in line, chatting with them and posing for photos.

"I went out there and I shook every hand and I took a photo with every single person who wanted to, because they were waiting to see us," an excited Henry told Fox News. "They are our audience and we care about them. We don't just say it. We don't just talk the talk. We walk the walk."

Once inside the event fans waited in line to get autographed photos, signed books, and take snapshots with their favorite personalities.

Fox Nation host Abby Hornacek made time for fans and her father, former NBA All-Star Jeff Hornacek -- who played for the Phoenix Suns, among other teams -- made it a point to join her by posing for photos and conversing with fans.

All of the personalities generally made themselves available to the public even as they walked to different areas of the event or when they headed to the live broadcasts, which streamed on FoxNation.com.

Fans who attended Tuesday were very vocal about why they loved the Fox Nation brand.

"When you turn on Fox, they are happy. You can tell they like each other... they're friendly," Sonia from Tucson said.

Many attendees also expressed their admiration for 'Diamond & Silk' who let their fans know the feeling was mutual.

"I'm very excited. I got to meet 'Diamond and Silk.' I've been wanting to meet them for the longest time," Hope from Phoenix told Fox News. "As African-American women, they're an inspiration to me."

"Those ladies are amazing and this banter between them and how funny they are," Cindy from Scottsdale told Fox News.

"It's amazing to have so many fans. I am amazed. I didn't know that these many people look at 'Diamond & Silk,'" Silk told Fox News.

"I love meeting the people of Fox Nation because they're so excited. They treat you like family." — Tom Shillue

"I love that the fans and the followers that watch content on Fox Nation is here, where they can be with and we can all congregate together. I love that," Diamond told Fox News.

As the event wound down, most of the Fox Nation hosts stayed to the very end and continued to engage with fans and let them know they were not taking them for granted.

"What Fox Nation has given us is the ability to go in depth on the issues. To talk to people, you know I've talked to some of the people that were able to see my man on the street interviews [on "Hannity"]. They want to hear more," Fox News contributor Lawrence Jones told Fox News. "It's amazing because these people are responsible for paying our bills."

"I love meeting the people of Fox Nation because they're so excited. They treat you like family," Tom Shillue, host of "The Quiz Show," told Fox News.

