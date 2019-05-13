Fox Nation stars to hold Q-and-A with fans at inaugural summit

The stars of Fox Nation are getting set to meet subscribers and fans at a summit Tuesday in Scottsdale, Arizona.

As part of the inaugural event, FoxNews.com is giving its readers the chance to submit a question to the hosts for a live forum, hosted by Abby Hornacek.

Submit your question in the comment section below and watch the event live on Fox Nation, starting Tuesday at 10:00pm ET, and streaming live on FoxNews.com. Producers will select some of the questions to ask the hosts.

Fans at the summit will also be on hand for a live 90-minute show featuring Tomi Lahren, Tom Shillue, Bill Bennett, Pete Hegseth, Lawrence Jones, David Webb, Ed Henry, and Diamond & Silk.

Select guests will also be able to pitch their own show ideas to Fox Nation producers and be contestants on “The Quiz Show” with Shillue.

Guests can also purchase merchandise at the Fox Nation pop-up shop and pick up free gifts.

In coordination with the event, Fox Nation is offering a special 99-cent promotional rate for a month-long subscription, expiring May 19.

Fox Nation is an on-demand streaming service launched last November to give Fox News Channel’s most passionate fans access to an extensive library of exclusive content.

The service features thousands of hours of content, including daily short-form programming from Lahren, Webb, Judge Andrew Napolitano and more, plus long-form investigative series.