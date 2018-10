Tom Shillue currently serves as a FOX News contributor, joining the network in 2015. Prior to that, he served as the host of Red Eye.Read More

As the host of Red Eye (weekdays from 3-4AM/ET), Shillue was joined by a roundtable of panelists to debate and debunk on the top stories of the day.

He frequently acts as a guest co-host on FNC's The Five.

Shillue is a stand-up comedian who was previously a correspondent on Comedy Central's The Daily Show with Jon Stewart. He has also appeared on NBC's The Tonight Show and received awards from the ECNY for "Best Storyteller" in 2011 and "Best One Person Show" in 2010.