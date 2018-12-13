iHeartRadio Music Awards to air on Fox in 2019

The iHeartRadio Music Awards is on the move again. The awards franchise's upcoming 2019 edition will air on Fox. The acquisition jives with soon-to-be-independent broadcast network's increased emphasis on live and sports programming.

Founded by iHeartRadio, the inaugural event was held in 2014 and was broadcast live on NBC, which carried the show for its first two years. For the past three years, the iHeartRadio Music Awards simulcast on Turner's TBS, TNT and truTV.

The 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards will air live March 14 on Fox, from Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The event will once again broadcast live simultaneously on iHeartMedia radio stations nationwide and on iHeartRadio, the all-in-one digital music, podcast, on-demand and live streaming radio service.

The iHeartRadio Music Awards recognizes the most-played artists and songs on iHeartRadio stations and the iHeartRadio app throughout the previous year. The show will feature live performances from top artists, as well as duets and collaborations, and award presentations in various categories. Since the Awards’ inception in 2013, the show has included live performances and appearances by such stars as Bon Jovi, Maroon 5, Camila Cabello, Bruno Mars, Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, Ed Sheeran, Big Sean, Rihanna, Sam Smith, Lady Gaga, Madonna, Blake Shelton, Pharrell, Pitbull, Justin Bieber and others.

While a modest linear ratings performer, the iHeartRadio Music Awards has done well on social media. The 2018 ceremony garnered over 216 billion social media impressions in the U.S., with #iHeartAwards2018 trending #1 on Twitter worldwide and in the U.S..

"There's no more powerful brand in the business than iHeartRadio," said Rob Wade, President, Alternative Entertainment and Specials, Fox Broadcasting Company. "iHeartRadio is fans' first stop to listen to their favorite artists and find the next breakout star. We're proud to be their partner as we honor this year's biggest music artists."