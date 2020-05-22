Ice Cube reveals that Mr. Rogers sued him over a track he released in 1990

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Ice Cube revealed he had a feud with children’s television icon Mr. Rogers after his first solo album came out in 1990.

The 50-year-old musician hosted an Instagram Live listening party Wednesday to celebrate the 30th anniversary of his album “AmeriKKKA’s Most Wanted,” and there he recounted a friction he had with the late TV star over a sound bite used in the track “A Gangsta’s Fairytale.”

He explained that Fred Rogers took issue with the song using the theme song to “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood,” titled “Won’t You Be My Neighbor.”

“I actually wrote this for Eazy-E. But y’all know what it is, we wasn’t getting down at the time so I had to take it myself,” Cube said.

He added: “It’s a trip. Because, off this song, Mr. Rogers sued us. He was mad because we had the ‘Mister Rogers’ theme at the beginning of this s---. ‘It’s a Wonderful Day in the Neighborhood’ and all that.”

Cube noted that the children’s TV star was “getting like five cents a record until we took that part off.”

“AmeriKKKA’s Most Wanted” dropped in May 1990 and marked the rapper’s first solo studio album after he left the famous hip-hop group N.W.A.

[Warning: The video below contains graphic language.]

Rogers, who taught generations of children about kindness and other important life lessons through songs and heart-to-heart talks in "Mister Roger's Neighborhood," died in 2003 at age 74 from stomach cancer. He had a resurgence of popularity in the last few years thanks to the 2018 documentary “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?” and the Tom Hanks-led biopic “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.”

“People were important to him,” Joanne Rogers told People magazine for its inaugural Kindness Issue in November. “He was to me and to the family who he is to everybody else.”

Rogers married Joanne, a pianist, in 1952 and they went on to have two sons. The couple stayed together until his death.

Joanne Rogers, now 91, said she still has fond memories of the man who continues to inspire her.

“If Fred found out a friend was ill, he would make regular calls and visits,” she said. “When a high school friend in South Carolina had cancer, Fred went, even though he had hurt his ankle and was on crutches. It was very important for Fred to be there."

Fox News' Stephanie Nolasco contributed to this report.