Ian Somerhalder has no regrets about ditching Hollywood for farm life

'Vampire Diaries' star moved out of Los Angeles with wife Nikki Reed

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
Published
Ian Somerhalder recalls working with wife Nikki Reed in V Wars: I owe her 20 years of back massages Video

Ian Somerhalder recalls working with wife Nikki Reed in V Wars: I owe her 20 years of back massages

Former Vampire Diaries star Ian Somerhalder recalls working with wife Nikki Reed of Twilight fame in V Wars for Netflix.

"Vampire Diaries" star Ian Somerhalder does not regret stepping away from the Hollywood spotlight for a simpler life on a farm. 

Somerhalder, 45, recently shared that he does not miss acting at all, as he left his career in Hollywood behind. 

"I love what I did for a really long time. I love making films, I just did it for so long. We had an amazing run," Somerhalder told E! News. "But this is our 2.0 version — about to be 3.0 version."

Ian Somerhalder

"Vampire Diaries" star Ian Somerhalder does not regret stepping away from the Hollywood spotlight for a simpler life on a farm. (Getty Images)

"When you see the way that nature operates, you find compassion," his wife, "Twilight" actress Nikki Reed, chimed in during the "Common Ground" screening. 

"It's a beautiful thing to see what's happening with children, to watch them participate in the growing of their food and the understanding of what food is and where it comes from."

Four years ago, Somerhalder and Reed, 35, left Los Angeles. 

Reed added that the couple's new lifestyle has been "so much simpler."

Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder

Ian Somerhalder said he preferred a more peaceful life on a farm with his wife, "Twilight" actress Nikki Reed, two kids and nearly 20 animals while being surrounded by nature. (Getty Images)

"I started connecting the dots between what you do for the planet and what you do for yourself," she shared. "It's an evolution and a lifelong pursuit."

Last year, Somerhalder said he preferred a more peaceful life on a farm with his wife, two kids and nearly 20 animals while being surrounded by nature.

The former "Lost" actor has incorporated his farm life into his recent films, including "Kiss the Ground" and "Common Ground," as the projects detail how focusing on farming and improving the world's soil can help fight against climate change.

"Common Ground" includes other celebrities narrating in the film, such as Laura Dern, Woody Harrelson, Jason Momoa, Rosario Dawson and others. 

Jason Momoa, Ian Somerhalder

"Common Ground" includes other celebrities narrating in the film, such as Laura Dern, Woody Harrelson, Jason Momoa, left, Rosario Dawson and others. (Getty Images)

In November, Somerhalder additionally noted that the "Common Ground" documentary is a "love letter to our children."

"As a parent, you never want to have to look at your kids and say, 'I'm sorry.' You want to be able to look at your children and say, 'We did something. And as a result of that, we secured our future,'" the father-of-two said at the time to E! News.

He previously detailed what his daily life consists of now on greener pastures.

While raising a 6-year-old daughter and 6-month-old son, the couple enjoys growing herbs, including rosemary and lavender, and taking care of multiple animals such as cows, mini-donkeys and goats.

Nikki Reed and husband Ian Somerhalder

Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder attend XQ Super School Live, presented by EIF, at Barker Hangar on Sept. 8, 2017. (Getty Images)

"It is a lot of work," Somerhalder remarked. "It's unbelievable when you see these amazing creature life forms... and how they all live on the farm together is really special."

"We're farm people, we produce most of our own food, I live in my cowboy boots," he said.

