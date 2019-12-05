Ian Somerhalder says he lost virginity at age 13

Ian Somerhalder lost his virginity at a surprisingly early age.

In a new interview, the former “Vampire Diaries” star revealed he first had intercourse with a girl at age 13.

NIKKI REED SAYS IAN SOMERHALDER 'THREW OUT ALL MY BIRTH CONTROL PILLS'

“[I was] 13. It was fun,” Somerhalder, 40, said on Andy Cohen’s SiriusXM show, “Radio Andy.” “When you’re 13 and you’re a boy, you know, or a girl, boys are pretty on it.”

Somerhalder noted that the girl he slept with was 16 at the time. The actor also spoke on how spying on older brother Robert prepared him for his big moment.

"He taught me a lot. And he was quite a Casanova," Somerhalder said. "He used to have girls in his bedroom all the time and what I did was, I went into the bottom corner of his window and I pinched the Venetian blinds — I pinched the blinds down so I’d have a clear view — and then when he'd have girls over... I’d go outside and I would watch and I learned a lot."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He continued, stating, “We do what we have to do. This was the live action organic version [of Internet porn].” “Now kids are watching all this s—t on the Internet and it’s destroying society.”