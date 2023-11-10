‘Vampire Diaries’ actor Ian Somerhalder left Hollywood to raise kids and 18 pets on farm

Ian Somerhalder, best known for his role in "Vampire Diaries," ditched the glitz and glamour of Hollywood for a more peaceful life on a farm.

Somerhalder, 44, preferred a simpler lifestyle with his wife, "Twilight" actress Nikki Reed, 35, two kids and nearly 20 animals, while being surrounded by nature.

"Walking through the farm with kids and dogs and family," he shared with E! News. "Every stop, you're pulling off of trees or off of bushes, pulling up out of the ground and feeding everyone as you're moving through the farm."

IAN SOMERHALDER SAYS HE LOST VIRGINITY AT AGE 13

Four years ago, Somerhalder and Reed left Los Angeles. He detailed what his daily life consists of now on greener pastures.

While raising a six-year-old daughter and five-month-old son, the couple enjoys growing herbs, including rosemary and lavender, and taking care of multiple animals such as cows, mini-donkeys and goats.

"It is a lot of work," Somerhalder added. "It's unbelievable when you see these amazing creature life forms . . . and how they all live on the farm together is really special."

NIKKI REED SAYS IAN SOMERHALDER 'THREW OUT ALL MY BIRTH CONTROL PILLS'

"We're farm people, we produce most of our own food, I live in my cowboy boots."

The Louisiana native continued to explain that he stepped away from acting to build his companies and worked on launching a few film projects.

The "Lost" actor has incorporated his farm life into his recent films, including "Kiss the Ground" and "Common Ground," as the projects detail how focusing on farming and improving the world's soil can help fight against climate change.

"Common Ground" includes other celebrities narrating in the film, such as Laura Dern, Woody Harrelson, Jason Momoa, Rosario Dawson and more.

Somerhalder additionally noted that the documentary is a "love letter to our children."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"As a parent, you never want to have to look at your kids and say, 'I'm sorry.' You want to be able to look at your children and say, 'We did something. And as a result of that, we secured our future.'"

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Somerhalder went on to say that he aims to make a lasting impact down the road.

"I will be a rancher and building legacy brands, whether it's my bourbon or my health and wellness company, and the regenerative agriculture and healthy soil management practices that I live by and our family lives by," he concluded.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"That's where my life was going. So, when people say, 'Why do you care?' That's why I care. Because that's who I am, that's what I'm going to become."