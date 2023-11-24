Expand / Collapse search
Jennifer Lawrence laughs at wardrobe malfunction; Stars like Ian Somerhalder, Kevin Bacon embrace farm life

Robin Williams improvised ‘Mrs. Doubtfire;’ Joan Collins addresses 32-year age gap with 5th husband

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
Published
Jennifer Lawrence laughs at wardrobe malfunction; Vampire Diaries star Ian Somerhalder embraces farm life over Hollywood (Getty Images)

‘BELT POPPED OFF’ - Jennifer Lawrence stunned by a wardrobe malfunction during a holiday celebration. Continue reading here…

LEAVING HOLLYWOOD - 'Vampire Diaries' star Ian Somerhalder joins Carrie Underwood and Kevin Bacon in embracing farm life over Hollywood. Continue reading here…

BEHIND THE SCENES - Robin Williams improvised this popular movie to point cameras ran out of film. Continue reading here…

‘JUST A NUMBER’ - ‘Dynasty’ star Joan Collins addresses the 32-year age gap with her 5th husband. Continue reading here…

‘Dynasty’ star Joan Collins addresses the 32-year age gap with her 5th husband. (Getty Images)

'TIS THE SEASON - Bruce Willis holds his family tight at Thanksgiving. Continue reading here…

Bruce Willis holds his family tight at Thanksgiving. (Scout Willis/Emma Willis/Instagram)

ROCKY ROMANCE - Why Brigitte Nielsen 'never' thinks about ex Sylvester Stallone. Continue reading here…

FOREVER FIRST DATE - Danica McKellar shares how her husband is 'everything I ever dreamed of.' Continue reading here…

ROAD TO LOVE - Brad Pitt's famous romances include Aniston, Paltrow and new girlfriend. Continue reading here…

STAYING LOYAL - Matthew Perry and John Krasinski refused to cheat on TV show spouses. Continue reading here…
 

Matthew Perry and John Karsinski refused to cheat on their on-screen spouses. (Getty Images)

MISTAKEN IDENTITY - 'Seinfeld' star used AI to write an acceptance speech – and this is how it turned out. Continue reading here…

