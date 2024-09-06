Ian McKellen slams Queen Elizabeth, Prince Harry in scathing critique of royal family

Sir Ian McKellen is not holding back when it comes to the royal family.

The British actor, 85, claimed the late Queen Elizabeth II was "quite rude" during their meeting in 2008.

McKellen recalled the time when he received a medal for acting and had an allegedly heated exchange with the monarch.

"On the few occasions I met her she was quite rude," he told The Times of London.

"When I received a medal for acting, she said, ‘You’ve been doing this for an awfully long time.’ I said, ‘Well, not as long as you.’ I got a royal smile for that, but then she said, ‘Does anyone still actually go to the theater?’"

He continued, "That’s bloody rude when you’re giving someone a medal for acting. It meant, ‘Does anyone care a f--- about you because I don’t. Now off you go!’"

McKellen demonstrated during his interview his awkward handshake with the late Queen and claimed she shoved his hand away with "some force" when they met.

"That was her handshake, and it meant, ‘Go! Go!’" he explained.

The "X-Men" actor believed that Queen Elizabeth was "quite mad" by the end of her life.

He went on to share his opinions about the monarchy.

"Imagine being born into the royal family. I’ve been in public life a bit, but these people are in prison. They can’t do anything normal. Can you imagine having to be nice to everyone you talk to?"

The media outlet added that the actor "seems genuinely concerned" about the royal family’s mental health.

"Hats off to anyone who manages to stay sane in that world," he said. "Like the [late] Duke of Edinburgh managed to do, although even he was deeply, deeply eccentric and, I suspect deeply unhappy. Same with the present king. He sort of survives, but he is clearly damaged."

Although McKellen claimed to be on Prince Harry’s "side" after his fall-out with the royal family, the actor argued that the Duke of Sussex is not the sharpest tool in the shed.

"As for Harry, he’s probably not bright enough or doesn’t have the right friends to really help himself. Mind you, he had the pick of all the pretty women in the world. I hope he’s got the right one."

Reps for McKellen and Harry did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment, while a rep for Charles declined to comment.

His scathing comments come after he was hospitalized and suffered a fall during a performance in London in June.

McKellen, who was fronting "Player Kings" at the Noel Coward Theatre, was in the middle of a fight scene when he toppled off the stage. The rest of the performance was canceled, and the theater was evacuated.

The British actor starred as Gandalf in the "Lord of the Rings" and "The Hobbit" film series, known for his characters in the "X Men" franchise, the live adaptation of "Beauty and the Beast" and playing a senior Sherlock Holmes in "Mr. Holmes."