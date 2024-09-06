Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

British Royals

Ian McKellen slams Queen Elizabeth, Prince Harry in scathing critique of royal family

'Lord of the Rings’ actor claims King Charles is ‘clearly damaged’

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines September 5 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines September 5

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here.

Sir Ian McKellen is not holding back when it comes to the royal family. 

The British actor, 85, claimed the late Queen Elizabeth II was "quite rude" during their meeting in 2008.

McKellen recalled the time when he received a medal for acting and had an allegedly heated exchange with the monarch.

IAN MCKELLEN HOSPITALIZED IN LONDON AFTER FALLING OFF STAGE

ian mckellen, queen elizabeth

Ian McKellen slams royal family and claims Queen Elizabeth was "quite rude" to him. (Getty Images)

"On the few occasions I met her she was quite rude," he told The Times of London.

"When I received a medal for acting, she said, ‘You’ve been doing this for an awfully long time.’ I said, ‘Well, not as long as you.’ I got a royal smile for that, but then she said, ‘Does anyone still actually go to the theater?’" 

He continued, "That’s bloody rude when you’re giving someone a medal for acting. It meant, ‘Does anyone care a f--- about you because I don’t. Now off you go!’"

Queen Elizabeth and her son, the now King Charles III, happily waved at the crowd while on the Buckingham Palace balcony.

British actor Ian McKellen criticized several members of the royal family, including King Charles and Queen Elizabeth. (Photo by Anwar Hussein/Getty Images)

McKellen demonstrated during his interview his awkward handshake with the late Queen and claimed she shoved his hand away with "some force" when they met.

"That was her handshake, and it meant, ‘Go! Go!’" he explained.

The "X-Men" actor believed that Queen Elizabeth was "quite mad" by the end of her life.

He went on to share his opinions about the monarchy.

'LORD OF THE RINGS' REBOOT INSPIRES OUTRAGE FROM FANS: 'WE GET IT ALREADY Y'ALL HATE TOLKIEN'

Ian McKellen in a burnt orange suit smiles on stage

Sir Ian McKellen, 85, fell off the stage during a performance of "Player Kings" in London in June. (Isabel Infantes/PA Images via Getty Images)

"Imagine being born into the royal family. I’ve been in public life a bit, but these people are in prison. They can’t do anything normal. Can you imagine having to be nice to everyone you talk to?"

"Imagine being born into the royal family. I’ve been in public life a bit, but these people are in prison."

— Ian McKellen

The media outlet added that the actor "seems genuinely concerned" about the royal family’s mental health.

"Hats off to anyone who manages to stay sane in that world," he said. "Like the [late] Duke of Edinburgh managed to do, although even he was deeply, deeply eccentric and, I suspect deeply unhappy. Same with the present king. He sort of survives, but he is clearly damaged."

Prince Harry inside a church wearing a suit with his medals.

Although McKellen claimed to be on Prince Harry’s "side" after his fall-out with the royal family, the actor argued that the Duke of Sussex is not the sharpest tool in the shed. (Getty Images)

Although McKellen claimed to be on Prince Harry’s "side" after his fall-out with the royal family, the actor argued that the Duke of Sussex is not the sharpest tool in the shed.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"As for Harry, he’s probably not bright enough or doesn’t have the right friends to really help himself. Mind you, he had the pick of all the pretty women in the world. I hope he’s got the right one."

Reps for McKellen and Harry did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment, while a rep for Charles declined to comment.

His scathing comments come after he was hospitalized and suffered a fall during a performance in London in June.

Ian McKellen

Ian McKellen shared his opinion on the royal family and explained his awkward encounter with the late Queen Elizabeth in 2008. (Getty Images)

McKellen, who was fronting "Player Kings" at the Noel Coward Theatre, was in the middle of a fight scene when he toppled off the stage. The rest of the performance was canceled, and the theater was evacuated.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Ian McKellen as Gandalf and Elijah Wood as Frodo in "The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring"

Ian McKellen, seen here in a still from "The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring," played Gandalf opposite Elijah Wood's Frodo. (New Line/WireImage/Getty Images)

The British actor starred as Gandalf in the "Lord of the Rings" and "The Hobbit" film series, known for his characters in the "X Men" franchise, the live adaptation of "Beauty and the Beast" and playing a senior Sherlock Holmes in "Mr. Holmes."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

Trending