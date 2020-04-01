'I Love Rock and Roll' co-writer Alan Merrill's wife reveals struggle to treat his coronavirus in New York

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

The widow of Alan Merrill, who died at age 69 on Sunday in New York City due to complications from the coronavirus, shared her harrowing experience of trying to get him treatment within the city’s overstretched health care system.

Merrill was best known for co-writing the Joan Jett hit song “I Love Rock and Roll.” His daughter Laura Merrill announced his death on her Facebook account where she noted that she was only given “2 minutes to say my goodbyes before I was rushed out.”

On Tuesday, she posted a lengthy note from her stepmother, Joanna Lisanti, in which she detailed Alan's death from the moment he got sick and what she believes was an unnecessary struggle to get him treatment.

CORONAVIRUS PREVENTION TIPS FOR PATIENTS WITH CHRONIC ILLNESS

“Initially I didn't think I could bear to burden everyone on FB with the announcement of my husband's death. But since it is now out there, I'd like to say something about the awful truth about the treatment of the virus in a respected hospital, in NYC, in this COUNTRY,” Lisanti said in the note posted by Laura.

She continued: “About 2 weeks ago, Alan felt like he was getting a cold and then the flu. I was immediately suspicious, and of course Alan being Alan, he told me I was getting hysterical for no reason. I nonetheless researched about what to do if you get the Cornavirus. Every article I read said that there is no help available unless you have severe symptoms -can't breathe or you chest really hurts. Otherwise the hospital will not admit you or test you for Covid-19. And this was absolutely true.”

She explains that she was forced to sit idly while her husband’s condition got worse. It wasn’t until he couldn’t breathe and was so cold that he needed multiple blankets that she finally called an ambulance and Alan was able to get a COVID-19 test. However, she wasn’t able to be by his side.

“The EMTs told me I wasn't allowed to go with him into the ER, so there was no point in accompanying him. I didn't know what was going on until an ER doctor called me an hour later. She said as far as she could tell (good thing she's a doctor) he had the virus but he needed to be tested before he could be admitted to ICU. But that would take at least 10 hours,” she wrote.

After 10 hours passed and she didn't hear back, Joanna called the hospital and was told Alan tested positive and that he would be moved to the ICU. However, later that night, she received the horrible news that her husband was not going to get better.

“At 10:30 a doctor called me and told me they were actually NOT moving him since his body was shutting down because his lungs were too destroyed to work. I asked if he had to die alone, and the doctor said I could come say goodbye,” she wrote, noting that she still struggled to be by his side at the hospital. “When I got to the hospital I had to argue with 3 different security guards to let me go to the ER. I stood my ground and they went back to fetch a nurse who let me in. This was around 11pm.”

VISITING THE DOCTOR DURING CORONAVIRUS: SHOULD YOU RESCHEDULE YOUR APPOINTMENT?

She explained that, when she finally got through security, she was informed that Alan’s numbers were now better and he was indeed going to be moved to the ICU. She said she waited until 2:30 a.m., asking every 15 minutes when he would finally be brought to the ICU. After she was told he would finally move him, she said she decided to go home, “exhausted, not willing to battle another group of security guards in ICU.”

Sadly, she only made it three blocks before she got a call informing her that Alan’s heart and lungs gave out from the pressure. He had died.

“So the net net [sic] is he was only allowed in the hospital until he was most certainly dying, and then he languished in ER for 14 hours while they tested him for corona, which he obviously had, and struggled to find someone to take him upstairs to ICU,” Lisanti continued. “Maybe if he was there, he would have had a fighting chance at least for those 15 hours, but of course we will never know. And now I have to grieve alone in quarantine.”

She noted that she asked if she should be tested, as well, but was told she couldn't be and that she should return only if she exhibits symptoms.

“Please know that I write this not for sympathy, but to let you know the reality of this disease and our country's lack of preparation for it,” she said. “I urge you to REALLY take this seriously, and when the time comes, show your anger to the officials who knew this was coming and did nothing to prepare.”

Lisanti concluded her post by giving a brief eulogy for her late husband.

“Alan I can't even begin to imagine the ways in which I will miss you. I am sure that you are so happy that you are finally getting the credit for writing one of the world's most beloved anthems. Your family and the world is sadder without you.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

As of Wednesday morning, the novel coronavirus has infected more than 874,081 people across 180 countries and territories, resulting in more than 43,291 deaths. In the U.S., all 50 states plus the District of Columbia have reported confirmed cases of COVID-19, tallying over 203,600 illnesses and at least 4,080 deaths.