Hugh Jackman's friend says actor is 'moving on with his life' after Deborra-Lee Furness' 'betrayal' statement

Hugh Jackman's longtime friend is sharing an update on how the actor is handling his divorce from his ex Deborra-Lee Furness and her recent statement about "betrayal" in their marriage of 30 years.

During a Thursday appearance on the Australian radio show "Ben Fordham Live," Gus Warland, who said that he has been Jackman's best friend since they attended kindergarten together in 1973, was asked about the emotional statement that Furness released after she officially filed for divorce from the 56-year-old "X-Men" star earlier this week.

In her statement, Furness spoke out about navigating the "breakdown of an almost three-decade marriage" and the "traumatic journey of betrayal," adding that "it's a profound wound that cuts deep."

The Australian actress's divorce filing and comments came after the former couple announced their amicable separation after 27 years together in September 2023.

"It’s not just that statement, but just the last couple of years have been difficult," Warland said.

"No one wants anyone to go through what they’ve been through, and, of course, they go through everything publicly because of the type of people and the fame that they have," he continued.

Warland explained that he knows both Jackman and Furness well and they had named him godfather to their first child, Oscar, 25. The Emmy Award winner and Furness are also parents to daughter Ava, 19.

"One thing that I’ve been really strict on, or disciplined on — not just for me but a whole lot of other mates that love them both — is to let them do what they've had to do," Warland said.

The TV and radio personality shared that he had recently visited Jackman, who he refers to as "Jacko."

"I was over in New York with Jacko just last month and he’s fine," Warland said. "He is going along well. He’s moving on with his life and I hope that Deb does as well."

"It's a long, long time that they were together and they've got two beautiful kids together so I just go to the kids and go, what can we do to make sure that they're going to get through this as well as possible."

Furness officially filed for divorce from Jackman in New York on Tuesday.

According to People, Furness' lawyer also submitted filings related to the duo's settlement, health care coverage and medical child support. The former couple tied the knot in 1996, when Jackman was 27 and Furness was 40.

Per the filing, the couple's divorce is uncontested and will only need a judge to sign off.

She subsequently released a statement to the Daily Mail in which she said, "My heart and compassion goes out to everyone who has traversed the traumatic journey of betrayal."

'It’s a profound wound that cuts deep, however, I believe in a higher power and that God/the universe, whatever you relate to as your guidance, is always working FOR us," Furness continued. "This belief has helped me navigate the breakdown of an almost three-decade marriage."

"Even when we are presented with apparent adversity, it is leading us to our greatest good, our true purpose. It can hurt, but in the long run, returning to yourself and living within your own integrity, values and boundaries is liberation and freedom."

Furness said her main take away from her divorce is "that none of this is personal."

"We are all on our individual journeys and I believe that the relationships in our lives are not random. We are drawn to people, we invite them in, in order to learn our lessons and to recognize and heal the broken parts of ourselves...I remain grateful," Furness concluded.

In January, Jackman and his former "Music Man" co-star Sutton Foster sparked romance rumors when they were spotted holding hands while going out to dinner in Los Angeles. Jackman played conman Harold Hill while Foster played his love interest Marian Paroo in the Broadway revival of the musical, which ran from February 2022 to January 2023.

Foster filed for divorce from her husband, Ted Griffin, in October after 10 years of marriage.

Jackman and Furness announced their separation in September 2023 and shared a joint statement with People at the time.

"We have been blessed to share almost 3 decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage," they said. "Our journey now is shifting, and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth.

"Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness. We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives."

"This is the sole statement either of us will make," the statement, signed "Deb and Hugh Jackman," concluded.