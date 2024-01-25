Deborra-Lee Furness addresses Hugh Jackman divorce: ‘Evolution is a little frightening’

Deborra-Lee Furness is moving on after three decades as Mrs. Hugh Jackman.

"Change, transition, evolution is a little frightening, and we are all a bit scared of it. But I think it is probably our greatest gift," Furness told The Daily Telegraph in an interview published Wednesday.

Furness has her first acting role in eight years in the Australian film "Force of Nature: The Dry 2" with Eric Bana.

"It’s kind of exciting," Furness, who attended the premiere of the film in Sydney, told the outlet. "For me, it was a strong female ensemble cast, a great director. I love Eric (Bana). It was coming home to Australia to shoot in the wilds.

"You’re in for a great ride. I love a mystery."

The former couple announced their separation in September after 27 years of marriage.

"We have been blessed to share almost three decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage," the couple said in a statement shared with People magazine at the time. "Our journey now is shifting, and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth.

"Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love and kindness. We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives."

Furness and Jackman met on the set of an Australian TV series and married less than a year later in April 1996.

They also share two adult children together — son Oscar, 23, and daughter Ava, 18.

Their split seems to be amicable. The pair celebrated Jackman’s 55th birthday together with friends in October.