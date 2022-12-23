Hugh Jackman and wife Deborra-Lee Furness dance alongside Ryan Reynolds cutout in holiday video

Hugh Jackman and his wife Deborra-Lee Furness are "dancing into the holidays" in a new Instagram video.

Jackman posted a short clip on the social media platform of himself and his wife dancing to the Bruno Mars song "Finesse" in front of their Christmas tree surrounded by presents.

"Deb & I are dancing into the holidays! Thank you to Mishay and Pedro for the steps and patience," Jackman captioned the video.

HUGH JACKMAN RECALLS GIVING MATT DAMON A LAP DANCE DURING HIS BROADWAY SHOW

Before the two start to groove, the camera follows Jackman, who walks in front of a life-size cutout of Ryan Reynolds, which stood next to the couple's Christmas tree.

The two actors have been friends for many years and are starring in the upcoming "Deadpool" film together, which is set to release in 2024. The two announced they would be in the movie back in September, when Jackman will be playing Wolverine and Reynolds will return as Deadpool.

Reynolds recently starred in the holiday movie "Spirited" with Will Ferrell, which is where the cardboard cutout in Jackman's video appears to have originated.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS MOBILE APP TODAY

Jackman and Furness have been married since 1996. They initially met on the set of the television show, "Correlli." The Hollywood couple now share two children Oscar and Ava.

Jackman often posts his wife to his Instagram. Just last month, Jackman posted a heartfelt message to Furness on Instagram for her birthday.