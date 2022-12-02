Hugh Jackman shares sweet Instagram birthday message for his wife Deborra-Lee Furness

"Wolverine" actor Hugh Jackman got sentimental on Instagram for his wife Deborra-Lee Furness' 67th birthday.

"Happy birthday to my extraordinary wife. This is the 28th time I've celebrated this day with you," Jackman started his Instagram caption, accompanied by a selfie of the couple.

"You've taught me many things, including how to celebrate. Celebrate life, family, friendship and love. Your light and joy lights up all around you!," the "Les Misérables" star continued.

"The kids and I bask in that glow every day and today we pray you feel all the love reflected back at you. x I love you," Jackman wrote at the end of the post.

Jackman and Furness initially met on the set of the television show "Correlli," a show he starred in with his future wife.

In April 1996, the two got married, and they share two children, Oscar and Ava.

Jackman has held many acting roles over the years, including playing Wolverine in the "X-Men" franchise, Jean Valjean in "Les Misérables" and P.T. Barnum in "The Greatest Showman."

With his packed schedule, which as of recently includes his role in "The Music Man" on Broadway and his upcoming movie, "The Son," he frequently posts tributes to his wife on his Instagram. Back in April, he posted for the couples 26th wedding anniversary.

"Today I celebrate 26 years of marriage to my extraordinary wife. Every single day is filled with so much laughter, joy and backgammon!!!!," Jackmon wrote. "Deb you light up my life. I love you with all my heart!"