Hugh Jackman recalls giving Matt Damon a lap dance during his Broadway show

Hugh Jackman is taking a trip down memory lane: one that involves Matt Damon.

In an interview with Variety for its cover story, Jackman, 54, recalled a time he gave Damon a lap dance during a performance of "The Boy From Oz," which debuted in Oct. 2003, according to Playbill.

Jackman told the outlet that starring as Peter Allen in the Broadway show was "the most fun I ever had." He explained that there was plenty of time for improv, which allowed him to bring audience members on stage.

"There was, I don't know, roughly 10 to 12 minutes of every show that was ad-libbed," he shared. "Once I was 50 or 60 shows in, I felt completely free to do whatever the hell I wanted. I was an a------ at times."

Jackman then dove into the lap dances on stage.

"I brought up Barbra Walters and Matt Damon, and made Matt Damon give Barbara Walters a lap dance, which turned into me giving Matt Damon a lap dance," Jackman told the outlet. "And he didn't punch me."

Jackman also recalled his performance as Peter Allen at the 2004 Tony Awards, which almost caused Sarah Jessica Parker to have a wardrobe malfunction on stage. Per the outlet, Jackman had Parker dance in a fitted ballerina top.

"I really felt for her that night," he shared. "As soon as she got up onstage, I could tell those boobs were about to come out."

Jackman – who is currently starring on Broadway in "The Music Man" – recently opened up about the third "Deadpool" movie and how he will reprise his role of Wolverine alongside Ryan Reynolds.

"I think being on set with [Ryan] every day and those two on film in every city together everyday … I think it's fair to say they'll be punching the s--- out of each other the whole time," Jackman told People magazine in September.

He added: "All jokes aside, I'll probably have more fun on this movie than any other I've ever done."

Jackman and Reynolds have had a close friendship over the years. Last year, Jackman told Fox News Digital that he did not plan on ending the public trolling against his "Deadpool" co-star.

Jackman said that he enjoys the back and forth between himself and the "Free Guy" star.

"There's no doubt it's a lot of fun because let's face it, it's one of the great – it should be an Olympic sport – trolling Ryan Reynolds, and I'm pretty sure I'll be out there for the gold, but I think everyone would enjoy the sport. I think every kid should do it," he shared.