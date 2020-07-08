Hugh Jackman, 51, send fans into a frenzy with new post: 'You never age'

Hugh Jackman is aging in reverse, and fans want to know his secret.

After posting a throwback photo of himself and his wife Deborra-Lee Furness from 2002, fans went into a frenzy about how the "Wolverine" star, now 51, barely looks like he's aged.

"Are you a real Wolverine? You never age," commented a fan.

Another said, "CEO of not aging."

"Hugh Jackman looks even better than before with each passing year," said another fan.

One commenter pointed out, "I don't think either of you has changed much since then. Gorgeous then and gorgeous now."

Jackman and Furness celebrated their 24th wedding anniversary in April.

He gushed about her in a moving post on social media, “These 24 years have been the best of my life! And, as far as I can see, we keep getting better. I love you Debs with every fiber of my soul. Happy anniversary. #24.”

Jackson previously told People magazine he and Furness "reset" their marriage all the time. “We’re always learning and humans change so you have to, even though we’ve been together 25 years, you gotta reset all the time,” he said.

“I’m always reeling in how funny she is and how amazing she is and how smart she is," Jackman added. "The longer it goes on, the better it gets.”

The couple splits their time between New York City and their native Australia. They share two children, Oscar and Ava, together.