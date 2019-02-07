Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds call truce to fake feud with ads for each other's beverage companies

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman called a truce on their tongue-in-cheek social media feud just last week, promising they’d put their differences behind them.

And as a show of goodwill, Reynolds promised to make a “beautiful ad” for his acting rival’s company, Laughing Man Coffee.

Just a few days later, Reynolds has delivered on his promise and revealed Jackman returned the favor by making an ad for his liquor company, Aviation Gin.

“I’ve been working 24/7 on an ad for Hugh’s incredible coffee company, Laughing Man Coffee,” says Reynolds in a new video posted to his official YouTube channel, with Jackman by his side.

“And he’s been working hard — 24/7, I imagine — on an Aviation Gin ad.”

Reynolds’ ad rolls first, and it’s a glossy, expensive-looking clip that paints Jackman as the saintly philanthropist helping to “lift up communities around the world in the form of housing and scholarships”.

“Hugh could be behind such a Hugh-roic company?” Reynolds asks. “You guessed it. My friend, Hugh Jackman. The loving and caring man who created Laughing Man. Make every cup count.”

Reynolds says the ad cost “a million dollars” to make and insists a hesitant Jackman show his ad for Reynolds’ gin brand. It’s … not quite as flattering:

“Ryan Reynolds is a complete and total f---ing a-----e. The gin’s pretty great though … I’ll have to try it someday,” Jackman says in the low-budget, one-take ad, as he tips a bottle of the gin out onto a table.

Cut back to the A-listers, and it’s clear Jackman misread the brief.

“I’m sorry man … I didn’t think the truce was actually real,” he shrugs.

The pair’s jokey “feud” has been brewing online over the past couple of years, as they play up to their respective fan bases. Memorable moments include Jackman asking viewers to urinate on Reynolds’ Hollywood Walk of Fame star, and Reynolds quipping “Pretty sure those are protesters” under a picture of Jackman posing with fans.

Last November, Reynolds even went to the trouble of releasing a mock political ad to slam his rival.

Jackman “has fooled some people into thinking he deserves an award.”

“Hugh speaks with a charming accent, but he’s actually from Milwaukee,” Reynolds says, claiming Jackman is an impostor whose real name is “Hugh Michael Jackman”.

The pair have even enlisted other actors to their rivalry — Jake Gyllenhaal and John Krasinski among them.