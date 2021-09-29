Where is the 'Seinfeld' cast now?

The show about nothing still has everyone talking.

"Seinfeld" debuted on NBC over 30 years on July 5, 1989, and is heading to Netflix on Oct. 1 where fans can stream all 180 episodes of the comedy series.

Created by Larry David and Jerry Seinfeld, "Seinfeld" follows four friends living in Manhattan. The sitcom was nominated for 68 Emmys, won 10, and is widely regarded as one of the best comedies made to date.

The cast has since stayed in the spotlight and landed other major roles, even racking up a few more awards.

NETFLIX TO STREAM 'SEINFELD' STARTING IN 2021

Jerry Seinfeld

After playing a version of himself on "Seinfeld," the comedian returned to his stand-up roots and released an HBO special in 1998 then waited over two decades to release his next special on Netflix titled "Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill" in 2020.

Seinfeld returned to the screen in 2012 when he created the short-form interview series "Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee" where he combined his love for cars, talking, and comedy. The show premiered on Netflix in 2016 and ended in 2019.

JERRY SEINFELD, STEVE MARTIN DISCUSS OSCARS SNUBBING COMEDY, PRAISE NETFLIX FOR INCLUSION

Julia Louis-Dreyfus

The star's acting career only took off after playing Elaine Benes. In 2006, Louis-Dreyfus starred in CBS’ "The New Adventures of Old Christine." The show ran for five seasons and she picked up another Emmy award.

But her most successful role might arguably be as Selina Meyer in the HBO comedy series "Veep." Louis-Dreyfus won six Emmy awards as the vice president turned president. The series ran for seven seasons.

JULIA LOUIS-DREYFUS REVEALS HOW SUPPORT SYSTEM HELPED HER POWER THROUGH HARROWING CANCER BATTLE

She also made the transition into movies. Louis-Dreyfus has starred in comedies "Downhill" and "Enough Said" and in 2021 became part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Jason Alexander

His best-known role is as the loveable but infuriating George Costanza. Since "Seinfeld" ended in 1998, Alexander has found success on other TV projects.

He's had roles on "Franklin & Bash," "Criminal Minds," and "Mike & Molly." Recently, he had a guest spot on the popular "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" and "Young Sheldon."

JASON ALEXANDER TRADES BARBS WITH TED CRUZ USING SEINFELD LINES

Alexander also found success on Broadway. In 1989, he starred in Jerome Robbins' Broadway, for which he won a Tony Award and a Grammy Award.

Michael Richards

Richards made millions laugh as Jerry's quirky next-door neighbor, Cosmo Kramer. He won three Emmys for the role and when the show ended tried his hand at his own sitcom, "The Michael Richards Show," which was canceled after 2 months.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Richards returned to stand-up comedy but found himself in hot water in 2006 when he allegedly used racist slurs during a set. He apologized, retired from stand-up, and has since led a more private life.

In 2013, he played Frank in Kirstie Alley's sitcom, "Kirstie," but it was canceled after one season.

Larry David

David played several minor characters on the hit series he co-created — most notably the voice of George’s boss, George Steinbrenner. After winning two Emmys for "Seinfeld," the writer/producer developed his new comedy series "Curb Your Enthusiasm" in 2000. He's credited as the creator, writer, producer, and star.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In 2015, he hit the "Saturday Night Live" stage as Senator Bernie Sanders to much acclaim.