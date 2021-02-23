'Home Improvement’ star Zachery Ty Bryan pleads guilty to two charges in domestic violence case

"Home Improvement" star Zachery Ty Bryan has entered a guilty plea stemming from a 2020 arrest, in which he allegedly tried to strangle his girlfriend.

Lane County, Oregon's Assistant District Attorney Alex Pierce confirmed to Fox News that the 39-year-old actor entered his guilty plea to two charges on Tuesday morning. The charges were "menacing – constituting domestic violence and assault in the fourth degree – constituting domestic violence."

The star's sentence will include "probation to the court for three years with multiple conditions imposed."

One of the "conditions" will be required attendance and completion of "a batterers intervention program."

ZACHERY TY BRYAN OF 'HOME IMPROVEMENT' ARRESTED, ACCUSED OF TRYING TO STRANGLE GIRLFRIEND

Reps for the actor did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

The plea and sentence come after he was arrested in October.

Police in Eugene visited Bryan’s residence following a report from a neighbor of a "physical dispute," according to reports at the time. Bryan was found outside an apartment while his girlfriend, 27, was inside a neighboring one.

'HOME IMPROVEMENT' STAR CHARGED IN ALLEGED ATTACK, STRANGULATION OF GIRLFRIEND

Bryan allegedly "assaulted the victim, impeded her breathing, and [took] the victim's phone from her when she tried to call 911," police told E! News.

He was later charged with two felonies and six misdemeanors relating to the incident: Two counts of menacing, two counts of assault in the fourth degree, felony strangulation, coercion, harassment and interfering with someone making a report.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A judge waived the star's formal arraignment and he reportedly spent a night in jail before coughing up $8,500 for bail, TMZ reported at the time.

According to a report from the outlet on Tuesday, the other charges against Bryan were dropped as part of a plea deal.

The actor is best known for playing Brad Taylor, son to Tim Allen's Tim Taylor on the popular sitcom "Home Improvement" for eight seasons from 1991-1999.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

He also appeared in "The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift" in 2006 and Disney's "Principal Takes a Holiday" in 1998. He also had guest spots on a handful of popular TV shows like "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," "ER" and more.

Fox News' Brie Stimson and Julius Young contributed to this report