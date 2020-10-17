Zachery Ty Bryan of 'Home Improvement' arrested, accused of trying to strangle girlfriend

Former “Home Improvement” star Zachery Ty Bryan was arrested in Oregon on Saturday, accused of trying to strangle his girlfriend, according to reports.

Police in Eugene, Ore., went to Bryan’s residence Friday evening following a report from a neighbor of a “physical dispute.” Bryan, 39, was found outside an apartment while his girlfriend, 27, was inside a neighboring one, according to E News.

He was booked into the Lane County Jail and faces charges that include "strangulation, assault in the fourth degree and interfering with making a report," police said, according to OregonLive.com.

DYLAN O'BRIEN SAYS HE FELT 'BROKEN' FOLLOWING 'MAZE RUNNER' ACCIDENT

Bryan allegedly “assaulted the victim, impeded her breathing, and [took] the victim's phone from her when she tried to call 911,” police told E News.

Bryan played Brad Taylor, the oldest son of Tim “The Tool Man” Taylor, the character played by Tim Allen on the popular sitcom, which ran 1991-1999. Bryan has acted intermittently since then, including a role in 2006’s “The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift.” He also works as a producer.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Bryan hasn’t commented on the arrest.