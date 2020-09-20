'Schitt's Creek' star Daniel Levy on the show's historic comedy Emmys sweep: 'It is absolutely incredible'

"Schitt's Creek" made history on Sunday night at the Emmy Awards by becoming the first series to sweep all of the major comedy awards in a single evening.

The show took home prizes for best comedy, writing, directing, and acting, earning the show seven awards tonight.

After snagging the awards, the cast of the show opened up about the historic wins.

"It is absolutely incredible," said Daniel Levy, star and creator of the show, of the major successes. "My dad [and co-star Eugene Levy] said it best earlier tonight, that it feels like a dream that you don't want to wake up from to be perfectly honest."

The victories still feel "very strange" the multihyphenate said.

"But what an absolutely unbelievable way to end our series," said the actor, 37. "I don't think you could ever ask for a better conclusion to a story than tonight. We are absolutely thrilled."

The show aired for six seasons and found massive success on Netflix within the last few years.

The show's first Emmy nominations came last year just before the final season hit airwaves.

With so much success and popularity piling on at the end of the show's run, questions are arising in regard to whether the Rose family will make an appearance on the big screen.

"Some people have been asking [if there will be a 'Schitt's Creek' movie]," Levy said. "This is the best way we could have ever ended this show, so, if there is an idea that ever pops into my head [that's] worthy of these wonderful people, it has to be really freaking good at this point because this is a really nice way of saying goodbye."

He added: "Fingers crossed that we get a really good idea coming into our heads at some point soon."

In addition to the Levys, "Schitt's Creek" stars Catherine O'Hara and Annie Murphy, both of whom won awards for their performances.