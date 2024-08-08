Expand / Collapse search
Crime

Hollywood actor Gabriel Olds charged with 7 counts of sexual assault, accused of using fame to lure victims

Olds has appeared on 'Criminal Minds,' 'NCIS,' 'Law & Order,' and a litany of other shows

By Caroline Thayer Fox News
Published
New York native and Hollywood actor Gabriel Olds was arrested on Wednesday and charged with seven felony counts of sexual assault, Fox News Digital has learned.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, Olds used his fame and Ivy League education to lure his victims, many of whom he met on dating apps. 

A current Los Angeles resident, Olds is being held on $3.5 million bail. 

Gabriel Olds' mugshot of him looking stunned in a blue shirt

Gabriel Olds was arrested on Aug. 7 near Norway Lane and Norman Place, which is a short distance from the Getty Museum. (LAPD)

A press release from the LAPD shared that Olds was initially accused of rape by a 41-year-old woman in January 2023. She said the alleged assault took place at her home. Subsequently, two other victims came forward and described similar situations, dating as far back as 2013.

The victims described "consensual dating encounters that descended into violent sexual assault."

A warrant for his arrest was issued on July 19, 2024.

Gabriel Olds in a pink shirt being pushed against a car from an episode of NCIS: New Orleans

Gabriel Olds, pictured here in a 2014 episode of "NCIS: New Orleans," is accused of using his status and education to lure his victims. (Skip Bolen/CBS via Getty Images)

His victims told law enforcement that he used his success in the industry as well as his Yale University alumna status to get dates, and in recent years, was utilizing dating apps.

"We heard the same story again and again," said Detective Brent Hopkins, a special assault section supervisor. "Mr. Olds started off charming, but then used brutal violence to carry out these rapes. Some of these survivors suffered in silence for years before finding the strength to speak up. Now that he’s off the streets, we want to make sure everyone has a chance to be heard."

Gabriel Olds inn a tan jacket looks up at Taye Diggs in a black suit and Kate Walsh in a blue dress on an episode of "Private Practice"

Gabriel Olds appeared on a 2011 episode of "Private Practice." (Adam Taylor/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

Three women have been identified as assault victims. Two others have come forward and "reported lesser violent sexual conduct." Due to Olds' profession, detectives believe there could be other victims across the country, and request anyone with information to come forward.

Gabriel Olds in a white button down shirt stands next to Rose McGowan

Gabriel Olds is pictured next to Rose McGowan in an episode of "Charmed." (Photo 12/Alamy Stock Photo)

Olds has appeared in a litany of television series dating back to 1993, including "Law & Order." He's also appeared in "D.C.," "NCIS," "Charmed," "Private Practice," "Criminal Minds," "Cold Case," and "CSI," among others.

He played a supporting role in the 2021 film "The Eyes of Tammy Faye," starring Jessica Chastain and Andrew Garfield.

Gabriel Olds in a red velvet jacket soft smiles next to Steve Pieters in a blue shirt, black jacket, and rainbow scarf at a screening for "The Eyes of Tammy Faye"

Gabriel Olds and Steve Pieters are pictured at a special screening for "The Eyes Of Tammy Faye." (Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Searchlight Pictures)

Law enforcement told Fox News Digital that the disgraced actor is still in custody.

A representative for Olds did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

