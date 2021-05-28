Everything coming to and leaving HBO Max in June of 2021
June marks people's last chance to catch the 'Harry Potter' movies on the streaming platform
HBO Max continues to be a dominant force in the streaming world thanks to new blockbuster releases hitting the platform in 2021, and June will be no exception.
Since its bold announcement to premiere new movies both in-theaters and on HBO Max this year, all eyes have been on the platform's monthly release schedule as people eagerly await new films such as "In the Heights" and "The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It."
Additionally, the platform continues to be a bastion for TV fans with hits like "Billy on the Street" and "Hacks" being available to binge-watch this month as well.
Meanwhile, June marks the last time people can catch movies like "No Country For Old Men," "Caddyshack" and the entire "Harry Potter" franchise.
To help keep track, below is a rundown of everything coming to and leaving HBO Max in June of 2021:
Coming to HBO Max in June of 2021:
June 1:
A Shot In The Dark, 1964 (HBO)
The American President, 1995
The Aviator, 2004 (HBO)
Bangkok Dangerous, 2008 (HBO)
Black Rain, 1989 (HBO)
‘FRIENDS’ REUNION FEATURES CINDY CRAWFORD WEARING ROSS’ LEATHER PANTS
Bless The Child, 2000 (HBO)
The Bonfire of the Vanities, 1990
Camelot, 1967
Cold Case
The Conjuring 2, 2016
Curse Of The Pink Panther, 1983 (HBO)
Dirty Pretty Things, 2003 (HBO)
Disaster Movie, 2008 (Extended Version) (HBO)
Doctor Sleep, 2019 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)
Dr. Strangelove, 1964
Drillbit Taylor, 2008 (HBO)
Eight Men Out, 1988 (HBO)
El Cantante, 2007
El Nombre Del Hijo (Aka The Name Of The Son), 2019 (HBO)
El Remedio (Aka The Prescription), 2019 (HBO)
Extract, 2009 (HBO)
Eyes Wide Shut, 1999
Fast Company, 1979 (HBO)
Feast Of Love, 2007 (HBO)
The Green Mile, 1999
The Grifters, 1990 (HBO)
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, 2001
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, 2002
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, 2004
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, 2005
Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, 2007
Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, 2009
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 1, 2010
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 2, 2011
The Hitchhiker's Guide To The Galaxy, 2005 (HBO)
How To Be Single, 2016 (HBO)
Humboldt County, 2008 (HBO)
Iris, 2001 (HBO)
It Takes Two, 1995 (HBO)
Jerry Maguire, 1996
Just Married, 2003 (HBO)
Kajillionaire, 2020 (HBO)
Kung Fu Hustle, 2005
Leapfrog: Math Adventure to the Moon, 2010
Leapfrog: Numbers Ahoy, 2011
Leapfrog: The Letter Factory, 2003
The Manhattan Project, 1986 (HBO)
Matchstick Men, 2003 (HBO)
Mindhunters, 2005 (HBO)
Miss Congeniality, 2000
National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation, 1989
National Lampoon's Dorm Daze 2: College @ Sea, 2013 (Extended Version) (HBO)
National Lampoon's Vacation, 1983
Orange County, 2002 (HBO)
Other People's Money, 1991 (HBO)
Pale Rider, 1985
The Pink Panther, 1964 (HBO)
The Pink Panther, 2006 (HBO)
The Pink Panther 2, 2009 (HBO)
The Pink Panther Strikes Again, 1976 (HBO)
Presumed Innocent, 1990 (HBO)
Rat Race, 2001 (HBO)
Return Of The Pink Panther, 1975 (HBO)
Revenge Of The Pink Panther, 1978 (HBO)
Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves, 1991
Shazam!, 2019
Sherlock Holmes, 2009
Son Of The Pink Panther, 1993 (HBO)
Stoker, 2013 (HBO)
Take Me Home Tonight, 2011 (HBO)
This Is 40, 2012 (Extended Version) (HBO)
Three Days Of The Condor, 1975 (HBO)
Tim Burton's Corpse Bride, 2005
Trail Of The Pink Panther, 1982 (HBO)
True Romance, 1993
Victor/Victoria, 1982
Wedding Crashers, 2005
The Wedding Singer, 1998
Without a Trace
June 2:
To Your Eternity (Dubbed) (Crunchyroll Collection)
June 3:
The Fungies!, Max Original Season 2A Premiere
Juan Luis Guerra 4.40: Entre Mar Y Palmeras (HBO)
June 4:
Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It
El Ultimo Balsero (Aka The Last Rafter), 2020 (HBO)
JACK BLACK 'HEARTBROKEN' ABOUT 'SCHOOL OF ROCK' COSTAR KEVIN CLARK'S DEATH
June 5:
Clueless, 1995 (HBO)
Off the Air, Season 10
June 6:
Rizzoli & Isles
June 8:
Billy on the Street
Killerman, 2019 (HBO)
June 9:
Young Hearts, 2020
June 10:
F9: The Fast Saga: HBO First Look, (HBO)
Hacks, Max Original Season 1 Finale
Lazor Wulf, Season 2
Legendary, Max Original Season 2 Finale
June 11:
Betty, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)
June 12:
The 40-Year-Old Virgin, 2005 (HBO)
June 15:
Revolution Rent, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
June 17:
Summer Camp Island, Max Original Season 4 Premiere
The Little Things
June 18:
Super Friends
June 19:
Fatale, 2020 (HBO)
June 22:
Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO)
June 24:
LFG, Max Original Documentary Premiere
June 25:
Explota Explota (Aka My Heart Goes Boom!), 2020 (HBO)
PAUSE with Sam Jay, Season 1 Finale (HBO)
June 29:
The Legend of the Underground, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
Leaving HBO Max in June of 2021:
June 5:
Sesame/CNN: Standing Up To Racism, 2020
ABC’s Of Covid-19: A Cnn/Sesame Street Town Hall For Kids And Parents Part 1, The, 2020
June 13:
Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, 2019 (HBO)
Those Who Wish Me Dead, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021
June 14:
Coyote Lake, 2019 (HBO)
June 19:
Contraband, 2012 (HBO)
June 29:
Galveston, 2018 (HBO)
June 30:
10 To Midnight, 1983 (HBO)
16 Blocks, 2006
All About The Benjamins, 2002
Alpha And Omega, 2010 (HBO)
The Angriest Man In Brooklyn, 2014 (HBO)
The Banger Sisters, 2002 (HBO)
Best In Show, 2000
A Better Life, 2011 (HBO)
Big Fish, 2003
The Bodyguard, 1992
Boogie Nights, 1997
Caddyshack, 1980
Caddyshack II, 1988
Class, 1983 (HBO)
Confessions Of A Dangerous Mind, 2003 (HBO)
Constantine, 2005
Day Of The Dead, 1985 (HBO)
Dennis The Menace Strikes Again!, 1998
Dennis The Menace, 1993
Desperately Seeking Susan, 1985 (HBO)
Dirty Harry, 1971
Down And Out In Beverly Hills, 1986 (HBO)
Dreamscape, 1984 (HBO)
El Astronauta (Aka The Astronaut), 2018 (HBO)
El Cantante, 2007
Fifty Shades Of Black, 2016 (HBO)
Flags Of Our Fathers, 2006 (HBO)
Flushed Away, 2006 (HBO)
The General's Daughter,1999 (HBO)
The Getaway, 1972
The Girl With All The Gifts, 2016 (HBO)
Hacksaw Ridge, 2016 (HBO)
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, 2001
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, 2002
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, 2004
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, 2005
Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, 2007
CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER
Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, 2009
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 1, 2010
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 2, 2011
Hawaii, 1966 (HBO)
He Said She Said, 1991 (HBO)
Inside Daisy Clover, 1966
Josie And The Pussycats, 2001 (HBO)
Joyful Noise, 2012
Killing Streets, 1991 (HBO)
La Bamba, 1987
The Last Boy Scout, 1991
Legends Of The Fall, 1994
The Lost Boys, 1987
Lost In Space, 1998
Love Don't Cost a Thing, 2003
Madeline, 1998
Malcolm X, 1992
Margaret, 2011 (Extended Version) (HBO)
The Mask Of Zorro, 1998
Miss Julie, 2014 (HBO)
Money Talks, 1997
Money Train, 1995
MXP: Most Xtreme Primate, 2004 (HBO)
My Left Foot, 1989 (HBO)
My Name Is Maria De Jesus, 2017 (HBO)
The Natural, 1984
Nina Errante (Aka Wandering Girl), 2018 (HBO)
No Country For Old Men, 2007
Pale Rider, 1985
Penelope, 1966
Reflections In A Golden Eye, 1967
Righteous Kill, 2008
Rock Of Ages, 2012 (Extended Version) (HBO)
Rock Star, 2001
RV, 2006
Scanners, 1981 (HBO)
Secretary, 2002
Sex And The City (Movie), 2008
Sex And The City 2, 2010
Sgt. Stubby: An American Hero, 2018 (HBO)
The Sisterhood Of The Traveling Pants, 2005
TheSisterhood Of The Traveling Pants 2, 2008
Soylent Green, 1973
Sudden Impact, 1983
Suicide Kings, 1998 (HBO)
Summer Catch, 2001
Sunday In New York, 1964
Tejano, 2018 (HBO)
Three Kings, 1999
The Three Stooges, 2012 (HBO)
Thx 1138, 1971
Underclassman, 2005 (HBO)
Underwater, 2020 (HBO)
Unfaithful, 2002 (HBO)
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
Van Wilder: Freshman Year, 2009 (Extended Version) (HBO)
Victory, 1981
Wag The Dog, 1997
Walk Of Shame, 2014 (HBO)
Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory, 1971
Yo Soy Taino (Aka I Am Taino), 2019 (HBO)
You Can Count On Me, 2000 (HBO)