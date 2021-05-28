HBO Max continues to be a dominant force in the streaming world thanks to new blockbuster releases hitting the platform in 2021, and June will be no exception.

Since its bold announcement to premiere new movies both in-theaters and on HBO Max this year, all eyes have been on the platform's monthly release schedule as people eagerly await new films such as "In the Heights" and "The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It."

Additionally, the platform continues to be a bastion for TV fans with hits like "Billy on the Street" and "Hacks" being available to binge-watch this month as well.

Meanwhile, June marks the last time people can catch movies like "No Country For Old Men," "Caddyshack" and the entire "Harry Potter" franchise.

To help keep track, below is a rundown of everything coming to and leaving HBO Max in June of 2021:

Coming to HBO Max in June of 2021:

June 1:

A Shot In The Dark, 1964 (HBO)

The American President, 1995

The Aviator, 2004 (HBO)

Bangkok Dangerous, 2008 (HBO)

Black Rain, 1989 (HBO)

Bless The Child, 2000 (HBO)

The Bonfire of the Vanities, 1990

Camelot, 1967

Cold Case

The Conjuring 2, 2016

Curse Of The Pink Panther, 1983 (HBO)

Dirty Pretty Things, 2003 (HBO)

Disaster Movie, 2008 (Extended Version) (HBO)

Doctor Sleep, 2019 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)

Dr. Strangelove, 1964

Drillbit Taylor, 2008 (HBO)

Eight Men Out, 1988 (HBO)

El Cantante, 2007

El Nombre Del Hijo (Aka The Name Of The Son), 2019 (HBO)

El Remedio (Aka The Prescription), 2019 (HBO)

Extract, 2009 (HBO)

Eyes Wide Shut, 1999

Fast Company, 1979 (HBO)

Feast Of Love, 2007 (HBO)

The Green Mile, 1999

The Grifters, 1990 (HBO)

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, 2001

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, 2002

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, 2004

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, 2005

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, 2007

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, 2009

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 1, 2010

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 2, 2011

The Hitchhiker's Guide To The Galaxy, 2005 (HBO)

How To Be Single, 2016 (HBO)

Humboldt County, 2008 (HBO)

Iris, 2001 (HBO)

It Takes Two, 1995 (HBO)

Jerry Maguire, 1996

Just Married, 2003 (HBO)

Kajillionaire, 2020 (HBO)

Kung Fu Hustle, 2005

Leapfrog: Math Adventure to the Moon, 2010

Leapfrog: Numbers Ahoy, 2011

Leapfrog: The Letter Factory, 2003

The Manhattan Project, 1986 (HBO)

Matchstick Men, 2003 (HBO)

Mindhunters, 2005 (HBO)

Miss Congeniality, 2000

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation, 1989

National Lampoon's Dorm Daze 2: College @ Sea, 2013 (Extended Version) (HBO)

National Lampoon's Vacation, 1983

Orange County, 2002 (HBO)

Other People's Money, 1991 (HBO)

Pale Rider, 1985

The Pink Panther, 1964 (HBO)

The Pink Panther, 2006 (HBO)

The Pink Panther 2, 2009 (HBO)

The Pink Panther Strikes Again, 1976 (HBO)

Presumed Innocent, 1990 (HBO)

Rat Race, 2001 (HBO)

Return Of The Pink Panther, 1975 (HBO)

Revenge Of The Pink Panther, 1978 (HBO)

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves, 1991

Shazam!, 2019

Sherlock Holmes, 2009

Son Of The Pink Panther, 1993 (HBO)

Stoker, 2013 (HBO)

Take Me Home Tonight, 2011 (HBO)

This Is 40, 2012 (Extended Version) (HBO)

Three Days Of The Condor, 1975 (HBO)

Tim Burton's Corpse Bride, 2005

Trail Of The Pink Panther, 1982 (HBO)

True Romance, 1993

Victor/Victoria, 1982

Wedding Crashers, 2005

The Wedding Singer, 1998

Without a Trace

June 2:

To Your Eternity (Dubbed) (Crunchyroll Collection)

June 3:

The Fungies!, Max Original Season 2A Premiere

Juan Luis Guerra 4.40: Entre Mar Y Palmeras (HBO)

June 4:

Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It

El Ultimo Balsero (Aka The Last Rafter), 2020 (HBO)

June 5:

Clueless, 1995 (HBO)

Off the Air, Season 10

June 6:

Rizzoli & Isles

June 8:

Billy on the Street

Killerman, 2019 (HBO)

June 9:

Young Hearts, 2020

June 10:

F9: The Fast Saga: HBO First Look, (HBO)

Hacks, Max Original Season 1 Finale

Lazor Wulf, Season 2

Legendary, Max Original Season 2 Finale

June 11:

Betty, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)

June 12:

The 40-Year-Old Virgin, 2005 (HBO)

June 15:

Revolution Rent, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

June 17:

Summer Camp Island, Max Original Season 4 Premiere

The Little Things

June 18:

Super Friends

June 19:

Fatale, 2020 (HBO)

June 22:

Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO)

June 24:

LFG, Max Original Documentary Premiere

June 25:

Explota Explota (Aka My Heart Goes Boom!), 2020 (HBO)

PAUSE with Sam Jay, Season 1 Finale (HBO)

June 29:

The Legend of the Underground, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

Leaving HBO Max in June of 2021:

June 5:

Sesame/CNN: Standing Up To Racism, 2020

ABC’s Of Covid-19: A Cnn/Sesame Street Town Hall For Kids And Parents Part 1, The, 2020

June 13:

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, 2019 (HBO)

Those Who Wish Me Dead, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021

June 14:

Coyote Lake, 2019 (HBO)

June 19:

Contraband, 2012 (HBO)

June 29:

Galveston, 2018 (HBO)

June 30:

10 To Midnight, 1983 (HBO)

16 Blocks, 2006

All About The Benjamins, 2002

Alpha And Omega, 2010 (HBO)

The Angriest Man In Brooklyn, 2014 (HBO)

The Banger Sisters, 2002 (HBO)

Best In Show, 2000

A Better Life, 2011 (HBO)

Big Fish, 2003

The Bodyguard, 1992

Boogie Nights, 1997

Caddyshack, 1980

Caddyshack II, 1988

Class, 1983 (HBO)

Confessions Of A Dangerous Mind, 2003 (HBO)

Constantine, 2005

Day Of The Dead, 1985 (HBO)

Dennis The Menace Strikes Again!, 1998

Dennis The Menace, 1993

Desperately Seeking Susan, 1985 (HBO)

Dirty Harry, 1971

Down And Out In Beverly Hills, 1986 (HBO)

Dreamscape, 1984 (HBO)

El Astronauta (Aka The Astronaut), 2018 (HBO)

El Cantante, 2007

Fifty Shades Of Black, 2016 (HBO)

Flags Of Our Fathers, 2006 (HBO)

Flushed Away, 2006 (HBO)

The General's Daughter,1999 (HBO)

The Getaway, 1972

The Girl With All The Gifts, 2016 (HBO)

Hacksaw Ridge, 2016 (HBO)

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, 2001

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, 2002

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, 2004

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, 2005

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, 2007

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, 2009

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 1, 2010

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 2, 2011

Hawaii, 1966 (HBO)

He Said She Said, 1991 (HBO)

Inside Daisy Clover, 1966

Josie And The Pussycats, 2001 (HBO)

Joyful Noise, 2012

Killing Streets, 1991 (HBO)

La Bamba, 1987

The Last Boy Scout, 1991

Legends Of The Fall, 1994

The Lost Boys, 1987

Lost In Space, 1998

Love Don't Cost a Thing, 2003

Madeline, 1998

Malcolm X, 1992

Margaret, 2011 (Extended Version) (HBO)

The Mask Of Zorro, 1998

Miss Julie, 2014 (HBO)

Money Talks, 1997

Money Train, 1995

MXP: Most Xtreme Primate, 2004 (HBO)

My Left Foot, 1989 (HBO)

My Name Is Maria De Jesus, 2017 (HBO)

The Natural, 1984

Nina Errante (Aka Wandering Girl), 2018 (HBO)

No Country For Old Men, 2007

Pale Rider, 1985

Penelope, 1966

Reflections In A Golden Eye, 1967

Righteous Kill, 2008

Rock Of Ages, 2012 (Extended Version) (HBO)

Rock Star, 2001

RV, 2006

Scanners, 1981 (HBO)

Secretary, 2002

Sex And The City (Movie), 2008

Sex And The City 2, 2010

Sgt. Stubby: An American Hero, 2018 (HBO)

The Sisterhood Of The Traveling Pants, 2005

TheSisterhood Of The Traveling Pants 2, 2008

Soylent Green, 1973

Sudden Impact, 1983

Suicide Kings, 1998 (HBO)

Summer Catch, 2001

Sunday In New York, 1964

Tejano, 2018 (HBO)

Three Kings, 1999

The Three Stooges, 2012 (HBO)

Thx 1138, 1971

Underclassman, 2005 (HBO)

Underwater, 2020 (HBO)

Unfaithful, 2002 (HBO)

Van Wilder: Freshman Year, 2009 (Extended Version) (HBO)

Victory, 1981

Wag The Dog, 1997

Walk Of Shame, 2014 (HBO)

Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory, 1971

Yo Soy Taino (Aka I Am Taino), 2019 (HBO)

You Can Count On Me, 2000 (HBO)