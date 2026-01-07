Hilary Duff's husband Matthew Koma mocks Ashley Tisdale after 'toxic mom group' claims

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Hilary Duff’s husband, Matthew Koma, appeared to take a dig at Ashley Tisdale after the "High School Musical" alum exposed what she described as a "toxic" mom group that Duff is allegedly part of.

One day after Tisdale shared her op-ed, "Breaking Up With My Toxic Mom Group," on The Cut , Koma took to social media to poke fun at the actress' claims that his wife and other members of the group demonstrated "mean girl" behavior.

Koma edited a photo to place himself onto a similar background as Tisdale's cover photo, using The Cut's logo and a fictional headline that read, "When You're The Most Self Obsessed Tone Deaf Person On Earth, Other Moms Tend To Shift Focus To Their Actual Toddlers," with a sub-headline that read, "A Mom Group Tell All Through A Father's Eyes."

"Read my new interview with @TheCut," Koma captioned the Instagram Story post.

A representative for Tisdale told TMZ that her recent essay was not alluding to the friend group including Duff, Mandy Moore and Meghan Trainor. Tisdale's rep did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

In her op-ed, Tisdale — who shares daughters Jupiter, 4, and Emerson, 15 months, with husband Christopher French — revealed how what she initially believed was a supportive mom group devolved into "high school"–style drama.

"After the birth of my first daughter, I was craving connection with other mothers," she wrote. "I needed someone to talk to about which diaper bag to buy, whether a Snoo is worth it, and how you can possibly get anything done if you’re supposed to ‘sleep while the baby is sleeping.’"

While Tisdale said she initially "felt lucky" to find such support in the group, she quickly noticed herself being phased out of certain group activities.

"I remember being left out of a couple of group hangs, and I knew about them because Instagram made sure it fed me every single photo and Instagram Story," she wrote.

"Another time, at one of the mom’s dinner parties, I realized where I sat with her — which was at the end of the table, far from the rest of the women. I was starting to feel frozen out of the group, noticing every way that they seemed to exclude me."

She added, "When everyone else attended a birthday dinner together, I was met with excuses as to why I hadn’t been invited. I still don’t get why I wasn’t at the girl hang that they all planned at my daughter’s birthday."

Tisdale told herself it was all in her head, but after she was consistently left out, she began to feel the realness of the exclusion.

"All of a sudden, I was in high school again, feeling totally lost as to what I was doing ‘wrong’ to be left out," she wrote.

Tisdale messaged the group, saying, "This is too high school for me and I don’t want to take part in it anymore," which didn't go over well with the mothers.

"Some of the others tried to smooth things over," she recalled. "One sent flowers, then ignored me when I thanked her for them. Another tried to convince me that everyone assumed I’d been invited to gatherings and just hadn’t shown up."

Tisdale said choosing to walk away from the group was the best decision for her.

"If a mom group consistently leaves you feeling hurt, drained or left out, it’s not the mom group for you," Tisdale wrote. "Choosing to step away doesn’t make you mean or judgmental. It makes you honest with yourself. It’s also worth remembering that friendships, like all relationships, have seasons."

"Motherhood has enough challenges without having to wonder if the people around you are on your side," she added. "You deserve to go through motherhood with people who actually, you know, like you. And if you have to wonder if they do, here’s the hard-earned lesson I hope you’ll take to heart: It’s not the right group for you. Even if it looks like they’re having the best time on Instagram."

