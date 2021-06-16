Hilaria Baldwin addresses 'mistakes along the way' in new podcast following cultural appropriation scandal

Hilaria Baldwin opened the first episode of the podcast she shares with her husband, Alec Baldwin, by seemingly addressing the Spanish heritage appropriation scandal that plagued her earlier this year.

The duo announced earlier this month that they would be starting their first joint podcast venture titled "What’s One More?" in which they seek to talk to interesting people about the things that are important to them, the lessons they’ve learned and the advice for success that they learned through failure.

"This has been a remarkably difficult and life-changing year for all of us between the pandemic, politics, the economy and raising children in these stressful times," the mother of six said at the top of the show.

HILARIA BALDWIN CONFIRMS SHE HAS SUFFERED A MISCARRIAGE

While introducing their first guest, "Will & Grace" and "American Horror Story" actor Leslie Jordan, Hilaria seemingly addressed the scandal that saw her face immense criticism for allegedly exaggerating her Spanish heritage.

"We all make mistakes along the way. We're all imperfect. But we're also constantly evolving and wanting to get it right," Hilaria says. "Each of us is a continual work in progress and it is by coming together to share our stories, struggles and wisdom that we can individually and collectively grow and learn."

HILARIA BALDWIN SPEAKS OUT AMID CULTURAL APPROPRIATION CLAIMS, SAYS SHE'S BEEN 'VERY CLEAR' ABOUT HERSELF

The 37-year-old yoga/wellness expert was put on blast in December when it was discovered she wasn't actually born in Spain — as she had implied — and instead was born and raised in Boston, Mass. Baldwin was also criticized for allegedly faking a Spanish accent. The bilingual mom's accent noticeably fluctuated over the years when she made appearances on TV.

Hilaria has denied ever lying about her heritage or where she came from. However, amid the backlash she faced in February, she took to Instagram to clarify her position and apologize for not being clear and leading people to believe the wrong thing.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"I’ve spent the last month listening, reflecting, and asking myself how I can learn and grow. My parents raised my brother and me with two cultures, American and Spanish, and I feel a true sense of belonging to both," she wrote at the time.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She continued: "The way I’ve spoken about myself and my deep connection to two cultures could have been better explained - I should have been more clear and I'm sorry. I'm proud of the way I was raised, and we’re raising our children to share the same love and respect for both."