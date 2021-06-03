Hilaria Baldwin starting parenting podcast with husband Alec after heritage scandal

Hilaria Baldwin and her husband Alec Baldwin are starting a new podcast called "What's One More?"

The focus will be on "relationships, parenting, philanthropy & inspiring others to be better" according to its Instagram page.

The couple will chat and also have "industry-leading guests" involved in the conversation.

"Introducing ‘What’s One More?’, a new podcast with @alecbaldwininsta and @hilariabaldwin," the podcast's caption read.

ALEC BALDWIN REMAINS 'SUPPORTIVE' OF WIFE HILARIA BALDWIN AMID FALLOUT FROM HERITAGE SCANDAL

"They’ll have conversations with celeb friends, specialists, authors and various guests about relationships, parenting, charity, and how we can inspire others to be better and do more. Tune in for new episodes every Tuesday, starting June 8th!" it concluded.

Hilaria is already the co-anchor on the "Mom Brain" podcast with Daphne Oz, the daughter of Dr. Mehmet Oz.

The couple, who married in 2012, share six young kids together. They announced the birth of her sixth child , a baby girl, María Lucía, via surrogate in March after welcoming son Eduardo "Edu" Pao Lucas just 5 months prior.

"We are so in love with our daughter, Lucia. Just like your brothers and sisters, you are a dream come true," the 37-year-old shared on Instagram .

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

They are also proud parents to sons Romeo Alejandro David, 2, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 4, and Rafael Thomas, 5, plus daughter Carmen Gabriela, 7. Alec shares 25-year-old daughter Ireland from a previous relationship.

Earlier in the year, the famous couple made headlines for a scandal that saw the wellness/yoga expert taken to task for allegedly exaggerating her Spanish heritage .

Although she denied ever lying about being born in the United States, Hilaria issued an apology on Instagram earlier this month.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I’ve spent the last month listening, reflecting, and asking myself how I can learn and grow. My parents raised my brother and me with two cultures, American and Spanish, and I feel a true sense of belonging to both," she wrote .



Fox News' Sasha Savitsky contributed to this report