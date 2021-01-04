Hilaria, Alec Baldwin 'very upset' over heritage controversy: report

Hilaria Balwin's ongoing heritage controversy isn't sitting well with her and her husband Alec Baldwin.

The yogi, 36, is at the center of a scandal after it was revealed that she was actually born and raised in Boston, not Spain as she has implied.

Now, after days of criticism, it seems that Hilaria and Alec, 62, are "very upset" with Hilaria's roots "being questioned."

"Hilaria is such a soft-spoken, kind, caring and loving person, and the harassment and hate that she has been receiving on social media has been a lot for her," a source told Entertainment Tonight, adding that the controversy has "deeply affected" her family.

The Baldwin family consists of their five shared children -- Carmen, 7, Rafael, 5, Leonardo, 4, Romeo, 2, and Eduardo, 3 months -- as well as Alec's daughter Ireland Baldwin, whom he shares with Kim Basinger.

Furthermore, their extended family includes several other famous faces like Hailey Baldwin, Stephen Baldwin, Billy Baldwin and Daniel Baldwin.

"Alec has always known that Hilaria is from Boston. Alec unconditionally supports and loves Hilaria in whatever she does and this situation has been no exception," said the insider. "They are focused on taking care of their small five children and being there for each other as a family."

Reps for the duo did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Trouble began for the Baldwin family last month when a Twitter user fired off a since-deleted tweet that read, "You have to admire Hilaria Baldwin’s commitment to her decade long grift where she impersonates a Spanish person."

The online message sparked sleuths to look into Hilaria's background and to discover that despite previous claims, she was not born in Spain, but in Boston.

Alec had even made similar claims, once stating on David Letterman in 2013 that "my wife is from Spain."

Hilaria addressed the criticism online in a video. "There have been some questions about where I’m born, I’m born in Boston … I spent some of my childhood in Boston, some of my childhood in Spain, my family, my brother, my parents, my nephew, everybody is over there in Spain now, I’m here," she explained.