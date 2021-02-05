Hilaria Baldwin apologizes for heritage scandal: ‘I should have been more clear and I'm sorry’

Hilaria Baldwin is apologizing over her recent heritage scandal.

The 37-year-old yoga/wellness expert was put on blast in December when it was discovered she wasn't actually born in Spain -- as she had implied -- and instead was born and raised in Boston, Mass. Baldwin was also criticized for allegedly faking a Spanish accent. The bilingual mother of five's accent noticeably fluctuated over the years when she made appearances on TV.

On Friday, Baldwin issued an apology on Instagram, writing: "I’ve spent the last month listening, reflecting, and asking myself how I can learn and grow. My parents raised my brother and me with two cultures, American and Spanish, and I feel a true sense of belonging to both."

She continued: "The way I’ve spoken about myself and my deep connection to two cultures could have been better explained - I should have been more clear and I'm sorry. I'm proud of the way I was raised, and we’re raising our children to share the same love and respect for both.

HILARIA BALDWIN SPEAKS OUT AMID CULTURAL APPROPRIATION CLAIMS, SAYS SHE'S BEEN 'VERY CLEAR' ABOUT HERSELF

"Being vulnerable and pushing ourselves to learn and grow is what we've built our community on, and I hope to get back to the supportive and kind environment we’ve built together," Baldwin concluded.

She also shared a photo of herself alongside her husband, Alec Baldwin, and their five kids.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

After the news initially broke, Baldwin also revealed her real name is Hillary.

In an interview with The New York Times at the time, Baldwin tried to correct some of what she says are misconceptions about how she has presented herself.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The things I have shared about myself are very clear," Baldwin said. "I was born in Boston. I spent time in Boston and in Spain. My family now lives in Spain. I moved to New York when I was 19 years old and I have lived here ever since. For me, I feel like I have spent 10 years sharing that story over and over again. And now it seems like it’s not enough."

Fox News’ Melissa Roberto and Jessica Napoli contributed to this report